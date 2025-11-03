Post your guesses about what happened to the 2 fishermen

Saw this news story about 2 missing fishermen. It seems like an odd case, so I wondered if a sherdogger could solve it.

I'll post the resolution when the authorities solve it and we can see who was right.

Below are the known facts about the case. There are grizzly bears in the area, although it would be unusual for both men to get killed by a grizzly. I was also thinking one guy fell in and the other guy jumped in to rescue him and they both drowned. But then why is the boat on the shore?

Anyhoo, what are your best theories?

The search began around midnight Saturday after the men failed to return home when expected. They are both experienced fishermen and have visited the lake many times over the years.

An empty fishing boat was found on shore, but there was no sign of the two men. Both were carrying cell phones, but officials have been unable to track the location of the devices.

Crews searched the lake and surrounding areas on Sunday. The water temperature of Henrys Lake over the weekend was in the mid-30s, according to the National Weather Service, and overnight air temperatures were around freezing.
WGCNDXECQFNUBLH5AQQG45CHGM.jpg
 
Either Fentanyl or they are in Costa Rica somewhere.
 
Much greater chance of surviving with life jacket on - the water temperature is about 39F in that high elevation lake. You cannot swim greater than about 50 yards in calm conditions in that cold water. The lake may keep them forever as bodies don't rise in colder lakes .

yeah cold water is scary , in waves and wind it's worse , much worse
 
