Post your guesses about what happened to the 2 fishermen

Fedorgasm
Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
- Messages
- 32,991
- Reaction score
- 48,813
Saw this news story about 2 missing fishermen. It seems like an odd case, so I wondered if a sherdogger could solve it.
I'll post the resolution when the authorities solve it and we can see who was right.
Below are the known facts about the case. There are grizzly bears in the area, although it would be unusual for both men to get killed by a grizzly. I was also thinking one guy fell in and the other guy jumped in to rescue him and they both drowned. But then why is the boat on the shore?
Anyhoo, what are your best theories?
I'll post the resolution when the authorities solve it and we can see who was right.
The search began around midnight Saturday after the men failed to return home when expected. They are both experienced fishermen and have visited the lake many times over the years.
An empty fishing boat was found on shore, but there was no sign of the two men. Both were carrying cell phones, but officials have been unable to track the location of the devices.
Crews searched the lake and surrounding areas on Sunday. The water temperature of Henrys Lake over the weekend was in the mid-30s, according to the National Weather Service, and overnight air temperatures were around freezing.