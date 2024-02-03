Patrick Jane
So i was just reading the Wikipedia article of someone named Jackie Arklöv, who was a mercenary in the Yugoslav wars because he was fascinated by Croatian Ustaše war crimes in WW2.
The guy seems to be so insane that it's an absolutely fascinating read. I want to read more bizarre Wikipedia articles that are so crazy that they seem fake or unbelievable. Please post them in this thread if you know of any.
