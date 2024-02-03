Social Post Wikipedia articles of crazy people

Patrick Jane

Patrick Jane

So i was just reading the Wikipedia article of someone named Jackie Arklöv, who was a mercenary in the Yugoslav wars because he was fascinated by Croatian Ustaše war crimes in WW2.

The guy seems to be so insane that it's an absolutely fascinating read. I want to read more bizarre Wikipedia articles that are so crazy that they seem fake or unbelievable. Please post them in this thread if you know of any.

I dunno... Josef Fritzl? Diego Sanchez?
 
He has no wikipedia. But @Zer told me about the legend of Sonnychu.

Absolute mad lad this guy is. Proceed with your own risk.


Edit: he has no wikipedia page but has his own personal wiki.
 
en.wikipedia.org

"His diary has yet to be released." I'm sure it wouldn't be good for the western narrative.
 
Not necessarily crazy but worth posting

Lieutenant-General Sir Adrian Paul Ghislain Carton de Wiart,[1] VC, KBE, CB, CMG, DSO (/də ˈwaɪ.ərt/;[2] 5 May 1880 – 5 June 1963) was a British Army officer born of Belgian and Irish parents. He was awarded the Victoria Cross, the highest military decoration awarded for valour "in the face of the enemy" in various Commonwealth countries.[3] He served in the Boer War, First World War, and Second World War. He was shot in the face, head, stomach, ankle, leg, hip, and ear; was blinded in his left eye; survived two plane crashes; tunnelled out of a prisoner-of-war camp; and tore off his own fingers when a doctor declined to amputate them. Describing his experiences in the First World War, he wrote, "Frankly, I had enjoyed the war."[4]

