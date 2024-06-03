Post-Fight Judges Interviews NEEDS To Be Added ASAP

I'm sure people have called for this, but yesterdays event should reitirate it even more.
We need those judges to explain their scoring decisions?

It's crazy that nobody has really ever contacted or really know who these judges are that could ruin people's careers like the one at UFC 302 and many others.
 
The Judge who gave Costa the fight was out of his mind. He gave Almeida the fight as well which was crazy but Kopoloyv wasn't very active on the ground in round 2. I scored Sean v Costa 50-45 Strck and Kope vs Almeida 30-27 Kop. But I could see if you were really reaching how you could give Almeida round 2.
 
WaylonMercy5150 said:
The Judge who gave Costa the fight was out of his mind. He gave Almeida the fight as well which was crazy but Kopoloyv wasn't very active on the ground in round 2. I scored Sean v Costa 50-45 Strck and Kope vs Almeida 30-27 Kop. But I could see if you were really reaching how you could give Almeida round 2.
Also the Islam fight, a judge had it 2-2 going into the 5th giving Poirier the 2nd and 4th round.

At most it should have been 3-1 if not 4-0 Islam. Not sure how Poirier won 2.
 
