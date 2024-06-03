Post-Fight Judges Interviews NEEDS To Be Added ASAP

Black9
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Dec 9, 2023
- Messages
- 826
- Reaction score
- 4,362
I'm sure people have called for this, but yesterdays event should reitirate it even more.
We need those judges to explain their scoring decisions?
It's crazy that nobody has really ever contacted or really know who these judges are that could ruin people's careers like the one at UFC 302 and many others.
