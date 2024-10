I gave them an 8. Their first 3 albums were excellent and highly influential. Liam Howlett made some groundbreaking stuff.



I saw the Prodigy around May of 1997, at the Mayan Theatre in Los Angeles. This was just a couple of months before Fat of the Land came out. Show was absolutely amazing, and I’m glad I saw them live at their peak, and got to see Keith live as well (RIP to him).