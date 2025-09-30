History Post a piece of 18th or 19th Century Visual Art.

The_White_Horse_by_John_Constable_-_Google_Art_Project.jpg


The White Horse - John Constable (1819)
 
just google ''Japanese Samurai painting Edo period''

those are the best.
 
19th Century painting is my thing. Too many paintings to post. Here are some favorites:

Nymphs and Satyr, by William Adolphe Bouguereau (1873)

William-Adolphe_Bouguereau_%281825-1905%29_-_Nymphs_and_Satyr_%281873%29_HQ.jpg


The Roses of Heliogabalus, by Sir Lawrence Alma-Tadema (1888)

The_Roses_of_Heliogabalus.jpg


Perseus and Andromeda, by Lord Frederic Leighton (1891)

Frederic%2C_Lord_Leighton_-_Perseus_and_Andromeda_-_Google_Art_Project.jpg
 
Good stuff. The last one reminded me of Lilith, by John Maler Collier (1887). Another of my favourites.

Lilith_%28John_Collier_painting%29.jpg
 
That's a good one. On a related note, I also really like Rodin's Gates of Hell.


1759287383808.png


The whole piece looks epic, like Han Solo got unfrozen from carbonite without Leia around and started celebrating with Conor McGregor and Jon Jones before everyone got frozen in carbonite again. It's even got the original inspiration for the Thinker who is probably Obi Wan or someone wise like that, looking down on everyone and shaking his head like, "Dafuq is wrong with you bishes? The Force is NOT with you."


1759287479407.png
 
Yes, that was the origin of "The Thinker". Got enough chatter he blew it up into it's own thing.

Gates of Hell is an epic piece!
 
@ChickenBrother

If you're a fan of sculpture, I'd recommend a documentary on Netflix called Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski.

A generally forgotten Polish sculptor of the 20th century with some insane talent and questionable worldviews!. The documentary is fascinating and the art is incredible.
 
I'll check it out, thanks. Never heard of this guy before but his sculptures look amazing.
 
