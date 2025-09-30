650lb Sumo
The White Horse - John Constable (1819)
19th Century painting is my thing. Too many paintings to post. Here are some favorites:
Nymphs and Satyr, by William Adolphe Bouguereau (1873)
The Roses of Heliogabalus, by Sir Lawrence Alma-Tadema (1888)
Perseus and Andromeda, by Lord Frederic Leighton (1891)
Let's get some sculpture in here...
Rodin's "The Thinker". Pretty famous piece.
Yes, that was the origin of "The Thinker". Got enough chatter he blew it up into it's own thing.That's a good one. On a related note, I also really like Rodin's Gates of Hell.
View attachment 1114471
The whole piece looks epic, like Han Solo got unfrozen from carbonite without Leia around and started celebrating with Conor McGregor and Jon Jones before everyone got frozen in carbonite again. It's even got the original inspiration for the Thinker who is probably Obi Wan or someone wise like that, looking down at everyone and shaking his head like, "Dafuq is wrong with you bishes? The Force is not with you."
View attachment 1114473
@ChickenBrother
If you're a fan of sculpture, I'd recommend a documentary on Netflix called Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski.
A generally forgotten Polish sculptor of the 20th century with some insane talent and questionable worldviews!. The documentary is fascinating and the art is incredible.
I just googled him right after his post. Guy was born too soon to be a Rogan regular guest.I'll check it out, thanks. Never heard of this guy before but his sculptures look amazing.