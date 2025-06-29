Post A Fact You Learned As An Adult That Surprised You

Brom Bones
Where's that bitch Ichabod?
I didn't know that women are born with all their egg until fairly recently. I thought that they start producing eggs during puberty, like boys (start producing sperm).
I also didn't really understand how a candle works (the wax fuels the flame) until well into my 30s. I just never thought about how it works.
Lastly, fucking magnets. How do they work???
