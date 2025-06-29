Post A Fact You Learned As An Adult That Surprised You

I didn't know that women are born with all their egg until fairly recently. I thought that they start producing eggs during puberty, like boys (start producing sperm).

I also didn't really understand how a candle works (the wax fuels the flame) until well into my 30s. I just never thought about how it works.

Lastly, fucking magnets. How do they work???

 
Our universe might exist in a black hole................................................................................................................................in Uranus!!!!!!
 
The egg that the woman ovulates was chosen for ovulation 1 year prior.
 
I'm almost ashamed to admit this, I didn't figure this out until my 50's and I am an avid sport fan.

Did you folks realize that whenever you see the scores of a game on TV or in the media the team listed second is always the home team? So if the score is side by side the team listed on the right is the home team. If the score is shown on top of each the home team in the team listed below. Seems universal to all sorts.
 
So youre saying its exactly the same as every single sports score that was ever posted in every print publication since the beginning of time?

Thats pretty mind blowing, honestly
 
Maybe I'm misunderstanding you but if that's the case it ain't universal.

In England the first team on the left is the home team and the second team on the right side is the away / visiting team.


The photo below, the English women's team played today in England and we're the home nation and are shown upon the left .
 

About a third of the people wipe their ass standing up, while the two thirds wipe their ass sitting down, and neither group knows about the other
 
Trees control the squirrel population and not the other way around.
 
the-s-impsons-bush.gif
 
Well in the US that's always how they do it. Funny, you drive on the other side too.
 
As far as I have observed this is how they always do it in the US. Pull up ESPN and pull up the schedule of any of the sports they cover and take a look.
 
Holland is actually 2 provinces in the Netherlands. it is becuase most of their early trade agreements were made with the provinces of north and south Holland not the other provinces. So the Netherlands which was technically a corporation with borders (VoCs) would trade under the name Holland and countries, like Japan, would simply identify their trading partner as Holland because that's where the stuff came from and where the VoCs were based. A country on the otherside of the world doesn't care what your country is called only where the goods are coming from. The identification was encouraged by the Dutch and wasn't down to ignorance. The Netherlands wasn't founded as a country but a pragmatic business venture in which smoothness of operations was valued over national identity. The acceptance of the country being known as Holland was universal as most languages still call it Holland. Case in point the offical Japanese word for the country is ''Holrandu'' (Oranda) and hasn't changed despite the modern goverments legislation.
 
Probably like that in the whole world but the US. You know how they like to do things different.
 
