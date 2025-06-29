Post A Fact You Learned As An Adult That Surprised You

Holland is actually 2 provinces in the Netherlands. it is becuase most of their early trade agreements were made with the provinces of north and south Holland not the other provinces. So the Netherlands which was technically a corporation with borders (VoCs) would trade under the name Holland and countries, like Japan, would simply identify their trading partner as Holland because that's where the stuff came from and where the VoCs were based. A country on the otherside of the world doesn't care what your country is called only where the goods are coming from. The identification was encouraged by the Dutch and wasn't down to ignorance. The Netherlands wasn't founded as a country but a pragmatic business venture in which smoothness of operations was valued over national identity. The acceptance of the country being known as Holland was universal as most languages still call it Holland. Case in point the offical Japanese word for the country is ''Holrandu'' (Oranda) and hasn't changed despite the modern goverments legislation.