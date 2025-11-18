Possible s***post: Is a North Korean UFC champion likely?

Unironically I don't see its so far fetched.
We've seen how UFC has helped grow awareness for small regions with not the best government like Chechenya and Dagestan. Other dictatorships like Saudi Arabia and UAE are using combat sports to boost their global awareness.
I will not be surprised if North Korea gets in on it too and develops a UFC world champion for the glory of the Kim dynasty.

North Korea has a state sponsored training program which has brought results despite the poverty of the country:
Screenshot 2025-11-18 at 1.02.19 PM.png https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/North_Korea_at_the_2024_Summer_Olympics
They got a few medals in combat sports so they do have training infrastructure to create a UFC champion. Given the lack of professionalism in UFC, an athlete backed by an entire nation's economy would be difficult to beat.
 
Anyone coming out of North Korea isn't likely to be anything unless they are able to escape and then claim that they are from North Korea, I thought this was common knowledge.
YARN | Herro? | Team America: World Police (2004) | Video gifs by quotes | 3fe6d386 | 紗
 
drug testing them would be difficult. nobody wants to fly over there.

some athletes may try to defect... resulting in their family being killed. i'm sure the govt would send some handlers with them to keep tabs.

giving them the mic after a win would be dicey

there is no NK audience to sell ppv buys too
 
you guys ever read atlas shrugged? i'm guessing no because this isnt the war room.

there was a line in the book "where is john galt"? basically all the elites were fucking off to some secret place tired of being taxed and away from the lowly peasants.

Sometimes I wonder if N Korea is really the elites haven. The only thing we know about N Korea is what our MSM has told us and we all know it is full of lies. Might be the perfect haven for the elites to escape too. THis is just a conspiracy theory of mine btw.
 
The only way a North Korean will become champion is if a Dagestani moves to Pyongyang and impregnates a native girl who grows up to be Chong Li.
 
Living up to your username
 
haaaanjiii buddy USA fed bigly propaganda to northern province Korea. Arduous march == intermittent fasting in the West. Propaganda song under Sardar Kim Jong Un is for studying and prosperity of the nation, but USA is on attacking enemies, drinking-shinking the alcohol and kalyugi action to women.

This is the song of the nation who will be UFC and innovation dominance:



this is not:



 
Get those female boxing and wrestling medalists into UFC's flyweight division and anything can happen!
 
I have the same theory except it's of a secret large landmass somewhere in the Atlantic/Pacific. Atlantis lives, they just got tired of all the poors and made people think they had been destroyed lol
 
If North Korea buys the UFC there is a chance. Otherwise hell no lol.
 
I dont think so. They tend to "lose their heads".

BTW they probably already have UFC champ since they also already "won" 2010 World Cup in Football. - They simply trimmed clips, put it into their tv with new commentary and claimed victory. Imagine what they can do nowdays with AI. Kim Jong Un probably occasionally beats 100 gorillas for warm-up in their national tv.

 
I think Canada will have another ufc champion before SK and I wouldn't bet a loonie on a Canadian doing it anytime soon.

Edit i didn't read this is about NK that's insane they have as much chance as a fighter coming out of Antarctica.
 
Unlikely in the extreme. NK is pretty isolated and doesn't have an environment suited to producing an excess of talent that would be comparative in the UFC. They almost certainly spent too many resources getting a handful of Olympic medalists.
 
