Possible s***post: Is a North Korean UFC champion likely?

hswrestler
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Oct 24, 2020
- Messages
- 2,949
- Reaction score
- 3,940
Unironically I don't see its so far fetched.
We've seen how UFC has helped grow awareness for small regions with not the best government like Chechenya and Dagestan. Other dictatorships like Saudi Arabia and UAE are using combat sports to boost their global awareness.
I will not be surprised if North Korea gets in on it too and develops a UFC world champion for the glory of the Kim dynasty.
North Korea has a state sponsored training program which has brought results despite the poverty of the country:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/North_Korea_at_the_2024_Summer_Olympics
They got a few medals in combat sports so they do have training infrastructure to create a UFC champion. Given the lack of professionalism in UFC, an athlete backed by an entire nation's economy would be difficult to beat.
