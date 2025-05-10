Media Possible reason why J Jones will never accept to fight T Aspinal

could it be that Jon is aware of this video where Tom is showing examples of how the first offical defeat by stoppage could look like if they fight
 
b00tysweat said:
you'd think Tom could fight in the interim since he's so good. Wasting his youth waiting around
Tough when his employer is specifically telling him to sit around and not offering him fights. What would you do if you were Tom?

Call out Jailton the last person in the top 10 you haven't beaten?
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Tough when his employer is specifically telling him to sit around and not offering him fights. What would you do if you were Tom?

Call out Jailton the last person in the top 10 you haven't beaten?
he should fight Gane
 
b00tysweat said:
he should fight Gane
Gane, who has ducked Tom previously and lost against Volkov in his last fight even thought the judges robbed him?

Gane would get fucking obliterated by Tom as quickly as Jon dispatched him.

Tom is a HW champion, Gane is a part time fighter, and i like Gane.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Gane, who has ducked Tom previously and lost against Volkov in his last fight even thought the judges robbed him?

Gane would get fucking obliterated by Tom as quickly as Jon dispatched him.

Tom is a HW champion, Gane is a part time fighter, and i like Gane.
A HW champion who refuses to fight contenders lol ok 👍

Jon fought last and owns the clout. Tom needs another fight to earn his spot. Who do you think it should be?
 
b00tysweat said:
you'd think Tom could fight in the interim since he's so good. Wasting his youth waiting around
Youd think the champ would defend his title against the number one contender since he's so good.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Tough when his employer is specifically telling him to sit around and not offering him fights. What would you do if you were Tom?

Call out Jailton the last person in the top 10 you haven't beaten?
I would be much more vocal to the UFCs dismay
 
