Tough when his employer is specifically telling him to sit around and not offering him fights. What would you do if you were Tom?you'd think Tom could fight in the interim since he's so good. Wasting his youth waiting around
Call out Jailton the last person in the top 10 you haven't beaten?
Gane, who has ducked Tom previously and lost against Volkov in his last fight even thought the judges robbed him?he should fight Gane
A HW champion who refuses to fight contenders lol ok
Gane would get fucking obliterated by Tom as quickly as Jon dispatched him.
Tom is a HW champion, Gane is a part time fighter, and i like Gane.
I would be much more vocal to the UFCs dismayTough when his employer is specifically telling him to sit around and not offering him fights. What would you do if you were Tom?
