Merab put on a show vs Yan, he's usually fun.

He's more then just a cardio wrestler, he will exchange with Suga on the feet.



He's also very marketable, I don't know why some of you guys think foreign fighters can't be popular in this day and age.



Lastly I had a chuckle at "spell doom for the division" .



It's fucking BW, whoever has the belt that division will always be overflowing with talent.