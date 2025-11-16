Rumored Possible matchfixing on the Eubank vs Benn undercard?



Looks like its just one of Scoby's team.
 
Dr Fong said:
Jesus mate, don't make us click on a link that looks like it is going to show a boxing clip but instead is an extreme close up of what looks like a registered sex offender's face.

It's just not cricket.
CatchnShoot said:
The post you linked to does indeed look sus. Like I suspect the dude talking in the vid is mentally defective.
The fight was legit as can be.
I didn’t watch the fight to be honest, I just saw that clip. But I did read that the fight indeed was legit and that the guy in the corner is apparently part of Scooby’s team, so it seems like he’s just acknowledging it was a good decision not to continue.

After all I shouldn’t have made this thread, lol.
 
Scoby got absolutely battered, his corner was at fault for letting him even go out for that last round

Just some spotty long haired freak trying to get clicks on social media, move along
 
