This looks suspicious to say the least…
Jesus mate, don't make us click on a link that looks like it is going to show a boxing clip but instead is an extreme close up of what looks like a registered sex offender's face.
It's just not cricket.
I didn’t watch the fight to be honest, I just saw that clip. But I did read that the fight indeed was legit and that the guy in the corner is apparently part of Scooby’s team, so it seems like he’s just acknowledging it was a good decision not to continue.The post you linked to does indeed look sus. Like I suspect the dude talking in the vid is mentally defective.
The fight was legit as can be.
