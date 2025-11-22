Portable Doorway Pull Up Handles (440lb) 26.55$

Devil's_Advocate
I have two pairs of these. They are quite good. I didn't realize their combined capacity is 440lb, I thought it was 220lb. This is on Ali Express.
They are a bit harder to use to do pull ups or chin ups than a regular doorway bar since they move around. You can't do neutral grip pull ups unless you grab them by the middle part which they don't recommend.
