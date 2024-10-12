Porn has ruined my sex life

H

Harry Dresden

Yellow Belt
@Yellow
Joined
Mar 6, 2022
Messages
155
Reaction score
138
Dude, I was recently single. Now I got a girlfriend. Shes...annoying. good looking, thin, hot, sex is great, but omg I'm not free anymore.

I ...hate having a quasi wife but I don't wanna seem gay. I want my independence I don't wanna have to do things with her. I just wanna sit home and play video games.

I like watching porn and can't get off with her.
Had to take cialis the other day
Have years of jacking into a sock and watching porn made it raw and can't get into a "real " woman?

What's wrong with me.

 
Last edited:
Harry Dresden said:
Dude, I was recently single. Now I got a girlfriend. Shes...annoying. good looking, thin, hot, sex is great, but omg I'm not free anymore.

I ...hate having a quasi wife but I don't wanna seem gay. I want my independence I don't wanna have to do things with her. I just wanna sit home and play video games.

I like watching porn and can't get off with her.

Have years of jacking into a sock made it raw and can't get into a "real " woman?

What's wrong with me.
Click to expand...

Maybe you should just be fuck buddies.
 
Harry Dresden said:
I literally tried but failed at that too

Nope I literally am dead to that I just rewatched oz and beecher and Keller or Cutler and Robson with the spoon do nothing for me
Click to expand...

Just break it off with her and just go back in being single. Seems like you prefer being solo more anyways.
 
I don't like anything she likes, besides the sex. Even if I did she's hot, why does having sex with her not get me off? Am I impotent?

Well I mean the sex is great. But I still can't get off. I'm convinced years of self abuse made me raw to a real hoo haw. Abrasive cloth of a sock. How do I come back from that?
 
I'm convinced jacking into a sock for like the past 5 years to porn has made me insensitive to real vag. Should I see a doctor about this?

I'm dead serious and this worries me.
 
Harry Dresden said:
Dude, I was recently single. Now I got a girlfriend. Shes...annoying. good looking, thin, hot, sex is great, but omg I'm not free anymore.

I ...hate having a quasi wife but I don't wanna seem gay. I want my independence I don't wanna have to do things with her. I just wanna sit home and play video games.

I like watching porn and can't get off with her.
Had to take cialis the other day
Have years of jacking into a sock made it raw and can't get into a "real " woman?

What's wrong with me.
Click to expand...
Everything, everything is wrong with you.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,504
Messages
56,324,453
Members
175,165
Latest member
bradley_barcocacola

Share this page

Back
Top