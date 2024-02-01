Rumored Porier vs BSD seemingly off

Gaethje vs. Max is such a pointless fight.

Just make Gaethje vs. BSD at UFC 299.
 
Hmm I wonder if this is another case of the UFC announcing fights before contracts are signed. The Luque/Brady fight being a big red flag

I would not be suprised if we see a lot more of this in the coming weeks while the ufc flounders to fill 300
Typical Modern UFC modus operandi
 
Last edited:
Damn that was a good one, if it's an injury and it's not so bad then if possible they should try to add it to UFC 300 alongside the other big lightweight bouts.
 
Guy LeDouche said:
Hmm I wonder if this is another case of the UFC announcing fights before contracts are signed.
I would not be suprised if we see a lot more of this in the coming weeks while the ufc flounders to fill 300
Typical Modern UFC modus operandi
Click to expand...

Yeah, I'm confused too. Seems like both fighters are healthy. What's the problem?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

P
Khamzat claiming he’s getting the shot at 300
Replies
19
Views
474
Khaosan
Khaosan
P
News Ufc 296 pre-fight press conference fighters set
2 3 4
Replies
70
Views
2K
OldBoy91
O
LoveMyMMA
Rumored Charles Oliviera vs Arman Tsarukyan
5 6 7
Replies
124
Views
6K
Jfreemandrums
J
leto1776
News Mayra Bueno Silva: I got popped by NSAC
5 6 7
Replies
125
Views
6K
chiefwiggum
chiefwiggum
m249viking
McGregor at his best
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
Mangar
Mangar

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,495
Messages
55,005,434
Members
174,548
Latest member
Frostline

Share this page

Back
Top