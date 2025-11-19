Porch pirates stealing my packages. Advice welcome

It's irritating and costing me money which are two things im not guna sit and do nothing about.

So, without hiding to fill the room with uppercuts or using a camera as the person doing it is using a mask I believe, what should I do?

I read a bunch of options via Google search but im thinking more like a bait package with a tracking device in it to see if its one of my neighbors or not ( apt complex). I am not that familiar with such things and it would need to be cheap as I will never see it again.
 
Put an Inland Taipan in a box OR your Inland Taipan in a box


Fla graplr said:
It's irritating and costing me money which are two things im not guna sit and do nothing about.

So, without hiding to fill the room with uppercuts or using a camera as the person doing it is using a mask I believe, what should I do?

I read a bunch of options via Google search but im thinking more like a bait package with a tracking device in it to see if its one of my neighbors or not ( apt complex). I am not that familiar with such things and it would need to be cheap as I will never see it again.
Put a glitter bomb in a fake package. The thief would also look absolutely fabulous

anigif_sub-buzz-6697-1545188743-1.gif
 
Fla graplr said:
It's irritating and costing me money which are two things im not guna sit and do nothing about.

So, without hiding to fill the room with uppercuts or using a camera as the person doing it is using a mask I believe, what should I do?

I read a bunch of options via Google search but im thinking more like a bait package with a tracking device in it to see if its one of my neighbors or not ( apt complex). I am not that familiar with such things and it would need to be cheap as I will never see it again.
What part of Florida are you in?
 
Options:


1- Catch the guy.

Leave any package, but plan it ahead by setting up an air tag in it which will report the location to you.

Do this with something tempting like tech or audio gear and good chance the person takes it home.

Hide it well, and take care to make the package look as though it hasn't been open.

Up to you if you would like to really ruin their life by doing this with an item of sufficient value to warrant a felony charge. Usually $950-1000 but may vary by location.


2- embarrass or prank the person.

I'd watch Mark Robers video series on his exploding and stink bomb porch pirate bait setups. Maybe even worth checking to see if he sells them. He went all out on the last video I saw and had cameras air tags, noise makers, stink bomb, exploding dye packs and all set on a timer so it could go off in their car or at their house and the reactions were captured on video.


 
Get To Da Choppa said:
Put a glitter bomb in a fake package. The thief would also look absolutely fabulous

anigif_sub-buzz-6697-1545188743-1.gif
I had a biker friend tell me about "glitter bombs many many years ago.


He said they used to take eggs, drill holes, drain them, refill with Elmer's glue and glitter and then re seal them.

I always got a kick out of the idea of these tattooed up leather jacket wearing gangster tough guys doing arts and crafts just to set up a prank that would result in the target looking like the floor of a strip club.
 
Fla graplr said:
It's irritating and costing me money which are two things im not guna sit and do nothing about.

So, without hiding to fill the room with uppercuts or using a camera as the person doing it is using a mask I believe, what should I do?

I read a bunch of options via Google search but im thinking more like a bait package with a tracking device in it to see if its one of my neighbors or not ( apt complex). I am not that familiar with such things and it would need to be cheap as I will never see it again.
Amazon.com: eufy Security, SmartDrop, Smart Delivery Package Drop Box, App Notifications for Deliveries, Built-in 1080p Camera, Remote Control, 24/7 Package Protection, Works with All Couriers : Electronics

Buy eufy Security, SmartDrop, Smart Delivery Package Drop Box, App Notifications for Deliveries, Built-in 1080p Camera, Remote Control, 24/7 Package Protection, Works with All Couriers: Home Security Systems - Amazon.com ✓ FREE DELIVERY possible on eligible purchases
www.amazon.com
 
jeff7b9 said:
Options:


1- Catch the guy.

Leave any package, but plan it ahead by setting up an air tag in it which will report the location to you.

Do this with something tempting like tech or audio gear and good chance the person takes it home.

Hide it well, and take care to make the package look as though it hasn't been open.

Up to you if you would like to really ruin their life by doing this with an item of sufficient value to warrant a felony charge. Usually $950-1000 but may vary by location.


2- embarrass or prank the person.

I'd watch Mark Robers video series on his exploding and stink bomb porch pirate bait setups. Maybe even worth checking to see if he sells them. He went all out on the last video I saw and had cameras air tags, noise makers, stink bomb, exploding dye packs and all set on a timer so it could go off in their car or at their house and the reactions were captured on video.


Solid. I am hesitant to go that expensive route as anything I put in that box I am unlikely to get back. If I was a porch pirate I would drive to a random parking lot and open the package to see if there was anyone following me and check if there was a tracking device. Unless I was able to hide the device really well. But even if I did want to prosecute I doubt the cops here would even give a shit tbh.
 
Get a Reolink Trackmix + solar camera and place at front of your property. Great thing about this camera is that it PHYSICALLY tracks all that go on your property. It's my feeling that a physically moving camera that detects faces is a good deterrent, just my gut feeling..... it makes me uneasy seeing how good this thing works. At night, it'll shine a light on them.... and the most awesome thing is that you dont have to run wires like a mad man, it stays topped off with the solar plus built in battery. One downside is that it's NOT 24/7 recording, however the detection works 99% of the time. I believe you can program it to talk to the person if they get too close.
 
Shit in an amazon box and put it on your porch for 'em.

Bonus points if you have a GI bug and do it.

Or start shipping your packages to those Amazon drop-boxes that are all over every town instead of your home.
 
Fla graplr said:
Solid. I am hesitant to go that expensive route as anything I put in that box I am unlikely to get back. If I was a porch pirate I would drive to a random parking lot and open the package to see if there was anyone following me and check if there was a tracking device. Unless I was able to hide the device really well. But even if I did want to prosecute I doubt the cops here would even give a shit tbh.
Amazon sells exploding gift box of confetti and spring loaded glitter bombs.

... now this next part is just me being devious.... but you could also do a air tag bait box just to get their location -
then the thief becomes the victim and you can go fuck with their house. That's when the real fun begins!!

Fart bomb their mail slot.
Vaseline their doorknobs
Crazy glue their car doors shut.


Where do you live? ... I could be down to punish the thief.
I'm creative as fuck too.


Screenshot_20251119_155600_Amazon Shopping.jpg
 
My sister Thappadjot she use NRA propaganda through her yard and on vehicle to deter no package stolen ji even her yard is small

for me I use beware the dog signs for game pitbull GSD hybrid beast he yell with ferocity plus camera with jingle song during activation
 
