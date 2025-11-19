Porch pirates stealing my packages. Advice welcome

Options:





1- Catch the guy.



Leave any package, but plan it ahead by setting up an air tag in it which will report the location to you.



Do this with something tempting like tech or audio gear and good chance the person takes it home.



Hide it well, and take care to make the package look as though it hasn't been open.



Up to you if you would like to really ruin their life by doing this with an item of sufficient value to warrant a felony charge. Usually $950-1000 but may vary by location.





2- embarrass or prank the person.



I'd watch Mark Robers video series on his exploding and stink bomb porch pirate bait setups. Maybe even worth checking to see if he sells them. He went all out on the last video I saw and had cameras air tags, noise makers, stink bomb, exploding dye packs and all set on a timer so it could go off in their car or at their house and the reactions were captured on video.





