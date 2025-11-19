Porch pirates stealing my packages. Advice welcome

Fla graplr
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Oct 24, 2014
- Messages
- 702
- Reaction score
- 1,093
It's irritating and costing me money which are two things im not guna sit and do nothing about.
So, without hiding to fill the room with uppercuts or using a camera as the person doing it is using a mask I believe, what should I do?
I read a bunch of options via Google search but im thinking more like a bait package with a tracking device in it to see if its one of my neighbors or not ( apt complex). I am not that familiar with such things and it would need to be cheap as I will never see it again.
So, without hiding to fill the room with uppercuts or using a camera as the person doing it is using a mask I believe, what should I do?
I read a bunch of options via Google search but im thinking more like a bait package with a tracking device in it to see if its one of my neighbors or not ( apt complex). I am not that familiar with such things and it would need to be cheap as I will never see it again.