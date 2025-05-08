Croo67
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Dec 21, 2015
- Messages
- 4,013
- Reaction score
- 3,619
Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip star Ochuko Ojiri has been charged with a terror offence.
The 53-year-old art dealer, who has appeared on the hit BBC shows for several years, was held following an investigation into terrorist financing.
The arrest just comes months on from findings that the BBC was reporting heavily in favour of Palestine and also its questionable coverage over the Southport massacre.
The 53-year-old art dealer, who has appeared on the hit BBC shows for several years, was held following an investigation into terrorist financing.
The arrest just comes months on from findings that the BBC was reporting heavily in favour of Palestine and also its questionable coverage over the Southport massacre.
BBC Bargain Hunt star Ochuko Ojiri charged with terror offence
The 53-year-old London art dealer has been a regular face on the BBC shows for several years.
www.dailymail.co.uk