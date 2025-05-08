International Popular UK state broadcaster star charged with terror offences

Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip star Ochuko Ojiri has been charged with a terror offence.

The 53-year-old art dealer, who has appeared on the hit BBC shows for several years, was held following an investigation into terrorist financing.

The arrest just comes months on from findings that the BBC was reporting heavily in favour of Palestine and also its questionable coverage over the Southport massacre.

BBC Bargain Hunt star Ochuko Ojiri charged with terror offence

The 53-year-old London art dealer has been a regular face on the BBC shows for several years.
Lmao you're reaching even by your standards here.
 
The Big Yin said:
I don't see where the reach is. He was a regular on the BBC on one of their most popular programmes and he's been charged with a terror offence.
He's suggesting that the BBC has something to do with that.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
He's suggesting that the BBC has something to do with that.
That's not how I read it.

It's true the BBC recently had to apologize and remove the documentary it made called Gaza: how to survive a war zone, due to the fact it showcased Hamas members.

He hasn't conflated the two, only pointed out it's the second time this year the BBC have been involved in a terrorism scandal
 
