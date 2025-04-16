Television Popular TV shows you just could not get into for whatever reason

For me, I've tried The Wire twice now and still couldn't get into it, many years ago though, so may give it ago again soon. Game of Thrones I loved, and that actually took me a couple attempts to get hooked.

Others are Sons of Anarchy, Yellowstone, Dexter and Stranger Things (although I did like the first season, couldn't get into the second season. Same with the show You). There's definitely others, when I remember them, I'll edit the thread.

Edit: another I just remembered is Queen of the South, just repetitive nonsense. I do think I'm going to try the Wire again and Narcos also one day.

What about you guys?
 
Deadwood, board walk empire, stranger things, severance

I stopped watching Yellowstone during its last season but I seen all the others you mentioned. It did take me a long time to get into game of thrones
 
Also seen a few episodes of entourage and couldn't get into it
 
Also could never get into South Park or family guy, never seen the office, parks and rec, etc
 
Also could never get into South Park or family guy, never seen the office, parks and rec, etc
That's another, the US. Version of the Office I tried recently on Netflix, I liked maybe two episodes and just got completely bored after awhile.

I loved the British version though, but I haven't seen it in like 15 or so years now lol.

Trailer Park Boys is another, I did manage to get through a couple seasons though until I got bored. Misfits as well.
 
It takes a while for me to get into any show. I tend to watch the same stuff over and over. The office is one I tried and couldn't... but need to try again
 
Breaking Bad, got through the first series and a bit and dropped off. I don't enjoy series as a general rule.
 
Game of thrones or any of that type of stuff
I don’t watch many TV shows though


Breaking Bad, got through the first series and a bit and dropped off. I don't enjoy series as a general rule.
Yeah I felt the same
It started off good, then just went too over the top
 
Big Bang Theory.


Worst "popular" show ever.
 
A ton of them, but The Office is probably the one that people give me a look for saying I cannot stand it.
 
