For me, I've tried The Wire twice now and still couldn't get into it, many years ago though, so may give it ago again soon. Game of Thrones I loved, and that actually took me a couple attempts to get hooked.
Others are Sons of Anarchy, Yellowstone, Dexter and Stranger Things (although I did like the first season, couldn't get into the second season. Same with the show You). There's definitely others, when I remember them, I'll edit the thread.
Edit: another I just remembered is Queen of the South, just repetitive nonsense. I do think I'm going to try the Wire again and Narcos also one day.
What about you guys?
