Popular Non Horror/ Thriller movies That Would Make Great Horror Remakes

What movies you think would fit this criteria ?





1. Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory. Rename: The Factory.



Premise would be a mysterious man in the 1960”s that no one has seen inside his factory in the small bleak town he owns the United States biggest candy market share and has Slug Worth do all his business and side jobs such as kidnapping kids where Wonka does evil to them like make chocolate blood pudding out of them and uses their eyes as a gelatin additive for gummy products etc etc .



He has flesh eating green haired midgets he also feeds their left overs to if they keep product line for supply and demand, he also has that chocolate water boat ride where giant bugs and centipedes flowing with acid that melt the flesh off the unsuspecting riders skin , all the original scenes work but they end in death like the fat kid purposely gets pushed in by Willy with a giant candy cane and drowns in the pipe and that girl turning into a giant blue berry burst open with her guts flying out and Grandpa gets shredded to death by razor blade fan when he invests the bubble stuff. . Etc etc .



The contest winners finding a golden ticket would have a set up like a Running Man theme being chased or running into a situation of death .



The possibilities are almost endless here bc of the premise .



The original had a dark like theme to it in spots a full fledged horror version done right would be awesome.