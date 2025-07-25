  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Popular Non Horror/ Thriller movies That Would Make Great Horror Remakes

What movies you think would fit this criteria ?


1. Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory. Rename: The Factory.

Premise would be a mysterious man in the 1960”s that no one has seen inside his factory in the small bleak town he owns the United States biggest candy market share and has Slug Worth do all his business and side jobs such as kidnapping kids where Wonka does evil to them like make chocolate blood pudding out of them and uses their eyes as a gelatin additive for gummy products etc etc .

He has flesh eating green haired midgets he also feeds their left overs to if they keep product line for supply and demand, he also has that chocolate water boat ride where giant bugs and centipedes flowing with acid that melt the flesh off the unsuspecting riders skin , all the original scenes work but they end in death like the fat kid purposely gets pushed in by Willy with a giant candy cane and drowns in the pipe and that girl turning into a giant blue berry burst open with her guts flying out and Grandpa gets shredded to death by razor blade fan when he invests the bubble stuff. . Etc etc .

The contest winners finding a golden ticket would have a set up like a Running Man theme being chased or running into a situation of death .

The possibilities are almost endless here bc of the premise .

The original had a dark like theme to it in spots a full fledged horror version done right would be awesome.
 
Thrawn33 said:
Wizard of Oz
I’m not sure but that may have been done ?That would definitely be more sci fi horror unless you made them masked killers set in real world , Alice is more a story book like Winnie the Pooh , Goldilocks and the 3 bears I just watched the other night it sucked . Lol Pinocchio and Bambi was just made the giant mutant deer which look’s really good but I’m thinking more outside story books or over the top sci fi movies making a pure horror film with TinMan , lion and scarecrow would be a difficult task unless you rewrite the premise and make those characters evil . The witch would have to resemble the one from Legend where she tries to eat Cruise crossing the water .
 
