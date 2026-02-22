International Poppin off in Mexico right now. El Mencho is dead

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho”, founder and leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), was killed by federal forces this Sunday, February 22, during an operation led by Federal Forces in the state of Jalisco.
Senior officials confirmed to several media outlets such as Milenio and Televisa that the criminal leader died during a security deployment carried out in the municipality of Talpa de Allende, an area historically identified as a stronghold of the CJNG.

Following the operation, road blockades were reported in at least six states across the country: Jalisco, Michoacán, Colima, Tamaulipas, Guanajuato, and Aguascalientes, prompting a large-scale mobilization of federal and state authorities.

Since the early hours of Sunday, security operations were reported in Talpa de Allende, Jalisco, a municipality identified as an area of CJNG influence.

Subsequently, roadblocks and vehicle burnings were reported in several states, a common tactic used by criminal organizations in response to high-profile arrests or killings.

Federal officials confirmed that the operation was led by the Mexican Army and that Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes was killed during the confrontation.

So far, authorities have not disclosed the number of detainees or whether there were additional casualties.

www.merca20.com

El Mencho Killed: Who is Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes and how did the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel die?

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho”, founder and leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), was killed by federal forces this Sunday, February 22
www.merca20.com www.merca20.com

The 4chan thread where they post videos show airports attacked, people running, the army moving in and evacuating. unconfirmed, they say the guadalajara airport canceled all flights and everyone is getting evacuated, gunmen were spotted shooting at the stationed planes and the national guard is heading towards the airport.



1.jpg

2.jpg


1.jpg
@Zer will probably have a good insight on this.
 
Mexico allowed the US to send Navy Seals into the country recently, officially for training

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Lawmakers in Mexico have authorized the entry into their country of 19 members of U.S. Navy SEAL Team 2 for the purpose of training Mexican special forces.

SEAL Team 2 is expected to land in Campeche, Mexico, aboard an Air Force Hercules 130 transport plane on Feb. 15. They are scheduled to remain at the Luis Carpizo naval facility in the state of Campeche through April 16.
Click to expand...

CJNG apparently saying that they're gonna start killing anyone they see in Guadalajara after 2pm

Screenshot-2026-02-22-205931.png


There was talk of CJNG trying to storm Guadalajara airport. Puerto Vallarta is popping off as well, the airport there has been closed down. Ongoing security operations in the area
 
Pittie Petey said:
There's been a big war raging down there between different drug gangs for awhile, this will definitely escalate things, feel bad for the innocent families that will be caught in the crossfire
Click to expand...

The Sinaloa Cartel is in civil war, and CJNG were directly involved in that whole mess

CJNG are a huge cartel known for being hyper-violent and highly militarized, and El Mencho dying leaves a big power vacuum. Could be scary times ahead
 
oh there's already a thread on this? we made it pretty much at the same time then.
no use for two, so if a mod can merge or delete mine, whichever.
 
Shit is only going to get worse with a power vacuum. I don’t think many realize that sometimes the devil you know is better than the ones you don’t. At least with any large boss in place he protects his profits with a business lens on….when other upstart groups try to seize that power it creates chaos (not to mention those within his ranks). This is what leads to most collateral damage. The foundation of the issue is drug policy and “the war on drugs” in the US. This has been what created most of these issues in the first place rather than dealing with the root cause of the issues of addiction we created war on the drugs and dealers themselves as well as the high market value of their products crossing our border.
 
Question for posters that are familiar with the situation - could the killing of the Jalisco cartel leader be attributed to pressure coming from Trump regarding the mexican cartel issue?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,949
Messages
58,472,145
Members
176,047
Latest member
derpmaster3000

Share this page

Back
Top