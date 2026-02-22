Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho”
, founder and leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG)
, was killed by federal forces this Sunday, February 22, during an operation led by Federal Forces in the state of Jalisco.
Senior officials confirmed to several media outlets such as Milenio and Televisa that the criminal leader died during a security deployment carried out in the municipality of Talpa de Allende
, an area historically identified as a stronghold of the CJNG.
Following the operation, road blockades were reported in at least six states across the country
: Jalisco, Michoacán, Colima, Tamaulipas, Guanajuato, and Aguascalientes, prompting a large-scale mobilization of federal and state authorities.
Since the early hours of Sunday, security operations were reported in Talpa de Allende, Jalisco
, a municipality identified as an area of CJNG influence.
Subsequently, roadblocks and vehicle burnings were reported in several states, a common tactic used by criminal organizations in response to high-profile arrests or killings.
Federal officials confirmed that the operation was led by the Mexican Army and that Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes was killed during the confrontation.
So far, authorities have not disclosed the number of detainees or whether there were additional casualties.
The 4chan thread where they post videos show airports attacked, people running, the army moving in and evacuating. unconfirmed, they say the guadalajara airport canceled all flights and everyone is getting evacuated, gunmen were spotted shooting at the stationed planes and the national guard is heading towards the airport.
