Shit is only going to get worse with a power vacuum. I don’t think many realize that sometimes the devil you know is better than the ones you don’t. At least with any large boss in place he protects his profits with a business lens on….when other upstart groups try to seize that power it creates chaos (not to mention those within his ranks). This is what leads to most collateral damage. The foundation of the issue is drug policy and “the war on drugs” in the US. This has been what created most of these issues in the first place rather than dealing with the root cause of the issues of addiction we created war on the drugs and dealers themselves as well as the high market value of their products crossing our border.