International Pope Francis has died

Fox by the Sea

Fox by the Sea

Lighthouse Keeper
Platinum Member
Joined
Jul 4, 2013
Messages
41,260
Reaction score
61,215
I think his last official guest was JD Vance, funny enough.



VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has died, Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo announced.
“At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church,″ Farrell said in the announcement.

“He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalized.

“With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite, merciful love of God, One and Tribune.″

www.the-journal.com

Pope Francis has died, the Vatican camerlengo, announces

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis died Monday morning, Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo, announced. “At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father....
www.the-journal.com www.the-journal.com

GpCy-sVXUAA3TN-
 
Last edited:
Liberals got all excited at the fake news about the Pope refusing to meet with their Vice President.

I hope that fake news didn’t stress him in his final days.
 
Bene Gesserit Melania Trump with an ominous post.

"I look forward to watching all of the smiles light up this memorable day, on Monday."

 
This is a testament how amazing he was.

Rest in peace sir.

(I'm an agnostic atheist btw)

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

650lb Sumo
International The Pope could be nearing the End of his Life.
5 6 7
Replies
120
Views
3K
Law Talkin’ Guy
Law Talkin’ Guy

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,921
Messages
57,196,111
Members
175,577
Latest member
Loser

Share this page

Back
Top