Social Pop, Soda or Coke?

Coke, Pop or Soda

It's time to choose your clan, sherdoggers. Coke, Pop or Soda? Or maybe just Soft Drink?

I'm originally from Texas, but have spent much time in Indiana and now Missouri. These kinsman refer to the sparkle drink as "Soda", But I heard pop frequently in Indiana

DC8e8-Kf-UAAArh-IC.jpg


DIAAW8-TXs-AIQ3-Fy.jpg


*EuroShers if you call it something else please allow me to add
 
Koreans call it Cock
 
I live in Southeastern PA, it's called soda.

Soft drink a close second.
 
