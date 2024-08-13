Horiguchi'sEar
It's time to choose your clan, sherdoggers. Coke, Pop or Soda? Or maybe just Soft Drink?
I'm originally from Texas, but have spent much time in Indiana and now Missouri. These kinsman refer to the sparkle drink as "Soda", But I heard pop frequently in Indiana
*EuroShers if you call it something else please allow me to add
