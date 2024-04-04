Poor Things (Movie)

Drunken Meat Fist
Veni Veni Veni
Senior Administrator
- Joined
- Dec 18, 2001
- Messages
- 44,361
- Reaction score
- 5,703
My eyes are bad, not sure the right forum.
I have loathing and inderffence for a few movies. I hated Saltburn. But I think Poor Things is the worst movie I've ever seen. I don't not watch movies, I don't walk out, I don't shut movies off, I have good (in context) some things to say about Caligula, I've never hated a movie as quickly and completely as Poor Things.
I have loathing and inderffence for a few movies. I hated Saltburn. But I think Poor Things is the worst movie I've ever seen. I don't not watch movies, I don't walk out, I don't shut movies off, I have good (in context) some things to say about Caligula, I've never hated a movie as quickly and completely as Poor Things.