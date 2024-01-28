Poor things is the worst movie I have seen in the past decade

I don't care what critics say, that was one of the most boring, uncomfortable and pretentious movies I have ever seen.

Emma Stone doing full frontal and sticking an apple up her vag is not an Oscar worthy performance.

Supposedly this is supposed to be a scathing indictment of the patriarchy and female sexuality, but all I saw was a creepy movie with unlikable characters and a nonsensical story.

Ugh, I'm never trusting Rotten Tomatoes again.
 
She's definitely worthy of this award though

How in the hell did you get all the way to 2024 and still have any faith in Rotten Tomatoes?
 
Have you seen Yorgan Lanthimos’ other films? His style is very unique and definitely not for everybody, I think he Is excellent though personally. Haven’t seen Poor Things yet but I’m sure it’s very odd and absurd like his other films, I really appreciate original film making, especial rn in a time when most movies that come to theaters are franchises, remake, reboots, or just something super generic.
 
