Poor things is the worst movie I have seen in the past decade

Brampton_Boy
Douchey Mc Douche
@red
- Joined
- Dec 7, 2002
- Messages
- 8,846
- Reaction score
- 3,792
I don't care what critics say, that was one of the most boring, uncomfortable and pretentious movies I have ever seen.
Emma Stone doing full frontal and sticking an apple up her vag is not an Oscar worthy performance.
Supposedly this is supposed to be a scathing indictment of the patriarchy and female sexuality, but all I saw was a creepy movie with unlikable characters and a nonsensical story.
Ugh, I'm never trusting Rotten Tomatoes again.
Emma Stone doing full frontal and sticking an apple up her vag is not an Oscar worthy performance.
Supposedly this is supposed to be a scathing indictment of the patriarchy and female sexuality, but all I saw was a creepy movie with unlikable characters and a nonsensical story.
Ugh, I'm never trusting Rotten Tomatoes again.