Poor Tatsuro Taira

He'll spend his entire UFC career fighting at the APEX.
His next fight is at the Apex, and the next fight after that is at the Apex.
He practically lives in the Apex!!
And by the time his fight contract is over and the UFC cuts him, the casuals will be like: "Who the fuck is Tatsuro Taira??"
