Poor Tatsuro Taira

He'll spend his entire UFC career fighting at the APEX.
His next fight is at the Apex, and the next fight after that is at the Apex.
He practically lives in the Apex!!

And by the time his fight contract is over and the UFC cuts him, the casuals will be like: "Who the fuck is Tatsuro Taira??"
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
Fighting at the Apex is an opportunity.
Tatsuro Taira was 16-0 before losing to Brandon Royval in his last fight last year and somehow I don't even remember him at all. Then again four of his UFC opponents don't even have wikipedia pages. Make of that what you will.
 
It always makes me wonder how these Apex fighters will do once they're on a big PPV card in front of a huge crowd.
 
If he wanted to be a somebody he should have beaten Royval like Van did. It's wild jhim and albazi are even considered main event material both are coming off Losses where they got dominated.
 
