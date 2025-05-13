Poor people problems vs rich people problems

Poor people problems:

1. No money
2. Romantic relationship issues
3. Family relationship issues
4. Friend relationship issues
5. Work-related stress
6. Insecurities about your looks
7. Physical health issues
8. Mental health issues

Rich people problems:
1. People trying to use you or scam you or sue you constantly.
2. Romantic relationship issues, that can be made worse with money
3. Family relationship issues, that can be made worse with money
4. Friend relationship issues, that can be made worse with money
5. Lack of purpose
6. Insecurities about your looks, but now you make them worse with surgeries
7. Physical health issues
8. Mental health issues, that can be made worse with money, because you thought you'd be happy once you got rich and you're not, so life becomes very depressing.


Of course I still wish I were rich, but it's crazy how people think they're lives will suddenly be perfect.
 
The poor problems should all be related to money stress.

There was a big study down in 2010 by Daniel Kahneman and Angus Deaton about the link between money and happiness. What they found was that people got significantly happier as they got richer - up to an income of $75K per year. That was the level where you can generally afford to pay your bills.. your kids won't starve, if you get sick you can afford a doctor, etc.

But after $75K, more money doesn't make you happier or solve more problems, and actually - it got to a point where they found that a certain amount starts to decrease happiness.

That was 15 year ago, I'm sure the number is between $100k-$150k now
 
I grew up very poor, and a lot of the problems I had would still be problems even if we had money.

My dad would still be an abusive alcoholic that wound up in jail.

My sister would still have wound up a schizophrenic drug addict.

I would've still been an angry teen, just in nicer clothes.
 
ObsoleteSoul said:
Not rich, but doing well and I will take my problems now over the issues faced when flat broke. There is no real comparison imo.
Yeah but are you rich?

Rich people have a target on their backs for lawsuits and also family and friends resent you while at the same time begging for money.

I'd guess you're in the sweet spot where you have solved some of the problems of being poor, but you have not gained the new problems yet that come with being rich.
 
That's not necessarily true. What money gives you more than anything else is access, to a better life, better health care, treatment, etc. Not to say it's a guarantee that you won't still have "the same" problems, but you will have options far beyond any poor person. Also being poor and how that shapes you doesn't just affect one generation, it's something that's passed down.
 
Yeah, you got a point, since I suppose I am technically not rich. Though I have many of those issues on the list already(top 5), and I am not quite there yet. I can't see getting the bottom 3 really, but anything is possible. I had/have mental issues, and it is much easier to navigate with money.

Still, I will take them over the problems I had growing up and until about 14/15 years ago. Almost the same issues, just no escape from them at all.

Edit. Closer to 8/9 years ago. I was an electrician 14 years ago.
 
That's rough bud. It's really hard to know the counterfactual scenario but being poor is like the #1 health risk factor globally.

I wouldn't say I've been poor-poor but I've struggled: lived for years without a car, ate dollar store food, thrifted, lived in shitty basements and rooms, paycheque to paycheque. I was constantly thinking about money and expenses. It was the biggest stress of my life. When my family immigrated, we slept on the floor and I didn't fly on an airplane again until I was a older teenager.

I would say that I'm financially secure, even prosperous, now. But it has taken several years to relax my daily monetary anxieties. I'm less anxious now, but I wouldn't say I'm happier because I was also younger, healthier, had more friends, was more idealistic and was probably less jaded about my life when I was poorer. I still think about money but more so in terms of investments, retirement, childcare, expanding business and home projects.

I would not trade my problems now for being poor again.
 
