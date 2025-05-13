Poor people problems vs rich people problems

Fedorgasm
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Sep 18, 2008
- Messages
- 31,588
- Reaction score
- 45,244
Poor people problems:
1. No money
2. Romantic relationship issues
3. Family relationship issues
4. Friend relationship issues
5. Work-related stress
6. Insecurities about your looks
7. Physical health issues
8. Mental health issues
Rich people problems:
1. People trying to use you or scam you or sue you constantly.
2. Romantic relationship issues, that can be made worse with money
3. Family relationship issues, that can be made worse with money
4. Friend relationship issues, that can be made worse with money
5. Lack of purpose
6. Insecurities about your looks, but now you make them worse with surgeries
7. Physical health issues
8. Mental health issues, that can be made worse with money, because you thought you'd be happy once you got rich and you're not, so life becomes very depressing.
Of course I still wish I were rich, but it's crazy how people think they're lives will suddenly be perfect.
