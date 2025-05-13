Poor people problems vs rich people problems

Fedorgasm said: I grew up very poor, and a lot of the problems I had would still be problems even if we had money.



My dad would still be an abusive alcoholic that wound up in jail.



My sister would still have wound up a schizophrenic drug addict.



My sister would still have wound up a schizophrenic drug addict.

That's rough bud. It's really hard to know the counterfactual scenario but being poor is like the #1 health risk factor globally.I wouldn't say I've been poor-poor but I've struggled: lived for years without a car, ate dollar store food, thrifted, lived in shitty basements and rooms, paycheque to paycheque. I was constantly thinking about money and expenses. It was the biggest stress of my life. When my family immigrated, we slept on the floor and I didn't fly on an airplane again until I was a older teenager.I would say that I'm financially secure, even prosperous, now. But it has taken several years to relax my daily monetary anxieties. I'm less anxious now, but I wouldn't say I'm happier because I was also younger, healthier, had more friends, was more idealistic and was probably less jaded about my life when I was poorer. I still think about money but more so in terms of investments, retirement, childcare, expanding business and home projects.I would not trade my problems now for being poor again.