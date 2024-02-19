Poor paddy

I seem to be one of the few people who hespect Paddy more after the Tony fight. I mean yeah he didn't finish and yes Tony is old but he beat the ever living shit out of a tough veteran who has one of the most storied careers on the roster.
 
Quality of the fights itself aside (after all, this is the entertainment business), a main event with Paddy draws more than a main event with Ilia, so there's that I suppose.
Does it? What’s he headlined before a shitty fight night with meatball screaming cummm onnnn in his corner?
 
If Paddy wanted that fight, they would've already fought each other.
 
Well Paddy still has that job as his cook's assistant going for him
Good for him

UFC's team is searching for months for a beatable opponent for him

Maybe Jim FUCKING Miller gets old over night after the Green fight. Then Paddy gets him.
 
Topuria would learn real fast that this isn't glass jaw Volk he's in there with, it's a huge LW adamantium skull Scouser/Sorcerer. Paddy would eat everything he throws then overwhelm Topuria with sheer size/strength/power.
Nice troll
 
I want to see Paddy against top LWs to end his "hype" train. I don't know why he has so many people who care about him and his popularity. I think its time to throw him to the wolves to be forgotten.
 
patty batty might have a juicy hog, and he takes up all the ladies, but hes not a very good mma fighter.
 
chicks go for his beatles haircut. trust me, ive been with a lot of ladies, i know what they like.
 
