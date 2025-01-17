  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Poor Beneil Dariush bro

No 1 bullsh** and probably had an excellent camp, was sad watching his team cheer as he made weight at the time everyone knew he's not fighting
 
Dana cuts Beniel for somehow it's his fault for Arman getting injured.

FreedomCricket said:
Beni is a handsome fella.

I used to have nice brown hair and now I'm about 60% as gray as Beni at 38.

I blame my twin daughters. Legit didn't start turning gray until 8 years ago.
He is, just giving him some chafe. It's really just that early grey. Dude is in great shape and handsome as you said.

Greys certainly started coming in faster for me when the kids were born!
 
Relax guys, he's getting TWO 20% Reebok coupons now!
Congrats!
(Expiry date 2 days from now)
 
communism strikes again.

at least beni got some free eggs at the buffet and his room comped by uncle dana
 
Dawson vs. Dariush is the fight to make here but since we haven’t heard anything, I’m guessing that’s not happening.
 
Lmao what do you mean poor Dariush?

He’s getting paid, he doesn’t have to get beat down in front of his home town, and now he gets to stay on the roster another few months before applying at Home Depot.
 
By "take care" I hope this means show plus win money and an opponent on an upcoming card.
 
MisfitsBR said:
they can give him a money fight against Paddy Pimblett
In London. That would be a way bigger fight for him money & publicity-wise than Renato.

giphy.gif
 
