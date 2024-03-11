Media Poor bablalu is looking old as hell( great interview)

Idk exactly how old he is but that’s what happens when you don’t die young you age and get old.
 
4-5 years ago he was already talking about how he was blind in one eye, had osteoarthritis throughout his entire body, and could no longer walk in a straight line because of severe balance issues. iirc he was only like 43 at the time.

“I already have [chronic] traumatic encephalopathy, actually. People barely talk about it,” Sobral told MMA Fighting. “You can do a research, [professional fighters] have peaks of depression, we have seizures, you don’t listen that well. I don’t have speaking issues yet, but I lost the eye sight of my left eye, I have osteoarthritis on my entire body. My knee. I have 13 surgeries through my entire body. So, there’s a price (to pay). It’s not in there for free. I don’t even think it’s about glory, because it’s not for enough time.”

”Today I can’t walk a straight line, I lost sight of my left eye, which is a big price (to pay). I have no balance today, my balance is almost zero,” Sobral continued. “The guys that start fighting have to know that the price to pay will come one day. For everyone. People only talk about the good things today, what they have accomplished, what happened, but what about what you’ve lost? What happened to you?”
 
HOLA said:
4-5 years ago he was already talking about how he was blind in one eye, had osteoarthritis throughout his entire body, and could no longer walk in a straight line because of severe balance issues.
Click to expand...
Damn for real? Didn’t hear that. Dude has had some brutal ko’s
 
Sobral was on the receiving end of some of massive bombs. The thud from this punch by Dan was so loud.

henbob.gif

 
Aobral has taken some insane punishment over the years. Too bad the guy had to "teach a lesson" with Dave whatshisface by keeping the choke locked on and getting booted from the UFC
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Aobral has taken some insane punishment over the years. Too bad the guy had to "teach a lesson" with Dave whatshisface by keeping the choke locked on and getting booted from the UFC
Click to expand...
David Heath. That was some brutal shit. One of the bloodiest fights I can remember. There was actually a puddle of blood on the mat lol. iirc Heath was talking some serious shit before the fight.

A0C2A5AF-1422-0E8C-9AA5D7159AEF053A.jpg


renato-sobral-vs-david-heath.jpg
 
Age wise he looks decent for 50's. Physically, as mentioned above... Doesn't look so good. Extreme Sports take an Extreme Toll.

Thanks for the fights!

<RomeroSalute>
 
Last edited:
Wth he aged fast since last time In saw him, which.was +10 years ago. I think he is sort of blind in one eye. Moral of the story not everyone can do +50 pro fights vs the elite. It's a bit too much. Legend of course.
 
I'll be honest, I expected worse when I read OP.

He doesn't look too bad, just like a normal aging dude.

I'll also mention that I always thought Babalu looked 50 years old in his prime days lol.
 
Looks better than Chuck, now if he starts falling off boats I might change my mind.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,746
Messages
55,233,075
Members
174,693
Latest member
durfeeb

Share this page

Back
Top