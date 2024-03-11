Sms_productions713
It can’t rain all the time
@Yellow
- Joined
- Jan 2, 2023
- Messages
- 194
- Reaction score
- 307
One of the pioneers of the game. Great interview, but he is looking rough here
Damn for real? Didn’t hear that. Dude has had some brutal ko’s4-5 years ago he was already talking about how he was blind in one eye, had osteoarthritis throughout his entire body, and could no longer walk in a straight line because of severe balance issues.
David Heath. That was some brutal shit. One of the bloodiest fights I can remember. There was actually a puddle of blood on the mat lol. iirc Heath was talking some serious shit before the fight.Aobral has taken some insane punishment over the years. Too bad the guy had to "teach a lesson" with Dave whatshisface by keeping the choke locked on and getting booted from the UFC