Polygamy is the answer

People have been complaining for a couple decades now about the cost of living. Especially how you can't afford kids unless both parents are working, but then one parent's income goes to daycare, so why are they even working in the first place?



Well if you used to have 1 bread winner and 1 home maker, and things cost twice as much, then shouldn't the obvious answer be to simply add another bread winner to the marriage?



Gender roles don't have to play into it. Have 2 females and 1 male, or 2 males and 1 female. Whatever you're into. As long as 2 people have jobs and the 3rd takes care of the kids. And you all bang each other. Because finances, obviously. Bang for your financials.