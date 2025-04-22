Polygamy is the answer

People have been complaining for a couple decades now about the cost of living. Especially how you can't afford kids unless both parents are working, but then one parent's income goes to daycare, so why are they even working in the first place?

Well if you used to have 1 bread winner and 1 home maker, and things cost twice as much, then shouldn't the obvious answer be to simply add another bread winner to the marriage?

Gender roles don't have to play into it. Have 2 females and 1 male, or 2 males and 1 female. Whatever you're into. As long as 2 people have jobs and the 3rd takes care of the kids. And you all bang each other. Because finances, obviously. Bang for your financials.
 
I'm gonna pass.... Not being a poor, the one wife is enough and I'm not into dudes.

But if you feel like you need to include a woman to slam some boy hole, get after it.
 
Dealing with one wife is more than enough. And I would never let another dude into my house sharing 1-3 available holes of the female.
 
Yeah it's not for everyone. We sherdoggers can obviously afford a regular marriage.

But for all the poors out there, they just need to get another husband/wife in the house. Simple really.
 
My word, fuck I can't even keep her happy, how would I keep multiple women happy?
 
OR, now hear me out, wages are increased to match the same percentage of inflation that C suite folks received from the 80's to present.
 
