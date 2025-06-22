POLL :Your thoughts on Jones retiring over the phone

Thoughts on Jones retiring over the phone

  • Good riddance to the duck, thanks for wasting everyones time.

    Votes: 23 85.2%

  • Jones is the goat for wasting everyones time.

    Votes: 4 14.8%
  • Total voters
    27
HHJ

HHJ

Big Sexy Uncle Ank calling your fav' LHW's bluffs
@plutonium
Joined
Feb 12, 2004
Messages
163,038
Reaction score
143,958
This poll could be added and merged w the og main thread?

Anywho

Vote!

s-l400 (1).jpg
 
Sherdog will leave this up because they are desperate for engagement, but this is a Wasteland or Lightweights thread at best
 
MDoza said:
Sherdog will leave this up because they are desperate for engagement, but this is a Wasteland or Lightweights thread at best
Click to expand...
All picto threads belong in the wasteland now.
See you there. Or not.
 
jon-jones-tom-aspinall.gif
 
MDoza said:
Sherdog will leave this up because they are desperate for engagement, but this is a Wasteland or Lightweights thread at best
Click to expand...
Nah it just you that's desperate.
 
“ I’m sorry Dana but this isn’t working out. I met a guy in Thailand who treats me like the champ I am”
‘I’m breaking up with you Dana”
 
Sherdog's hatred for Jon Jones literally sustains my life, so obviously I was worried when first reading the news. Although now it's obvious there's enough leftover seethe to keep me ticking for at least another year!
 
Jon Jones is the best to ever do it, but the way he ended his career will forever taint his career along with the steroids unfortunately.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
Only Here for Attachments said:
Sherdog's hatred for Jon Jones literally sustains my life, so obviously I was worried when first reading the news. Although now it's obvious there's enough leftover seethe to keep me ticking for at least another year!
Click to expand...

It’s at the coping stage right now. They will settle into a seethe when they realize that they’ll never get a chance to see him lose outside of their dreams.
 
sanguinius said:
I notice fedor and Anderson Silva are notably silent about challenging aspinall. Same as gsp. How can they calm themselves goats?
Click to expand...
That is the weakest cornball ass argument that's ever been posted on sherdog.

You should be forced to go to the worst ladyboy bars in thailand, the ones that even Jon Jones passed on.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,245
Messages
57,458,766
Members
175,717
Latest member
Angell

Share this page

Back
Top