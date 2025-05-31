POLL: Who is most likely to permanntly dethrone Valentina Shevchenko???

It’s starting to feel like the end of an era.For the better part of a decade, Valentina Shevchenko has ruled the flyweight division with surgical precision. Her striking has been masterful, her timing lethal, and her composure nearly unshakable. But now? That aura is cracking. Taila Santos arguably beat her. Alexa Grassobeat her and then fought her to a draw. Suddenly, Valentina doesn’t feel so untouchable. The new generation is catching up—and fast. It’s not “if” someone dethrones her anymore—it’s “who” and “when.”Let’s break down the top threats.The current strawweight queen could be the most dangerous potential threat to Valentina. Weili is physically stronger than most 115ers, meaning a move up to 125 could boost her power and cardio even further. Her explosiveness, improved wrestling, and pressure fighting style could push Valentina into unfamiliar territory. If anyone can match Shevchenko’s athleticism and intensity, it’s Zhang Weili.Blanchfield is a nightmare stylistic matchup. Her grappling is already elite—just ask Jessica Andrade and Rose Namajunas. She relentlessly pursues the takedown, and once on top, her control and submission threat are top-tier. Erin is only 25, meaning she still hasn’t hit her physical prime. Valentina has struggled with pressure grapplers before. Blanchfield could be the one to break her.Fiorot’s striking is clinical. She doesn’t brawl—she dissects. Her win over Namajunas was dominant, and her ability to control distance and pick apart opponents could frustrate Valentina in a rematch. She lacks finishing power, but her calculated, point-fighting style makes her a tough out. If she ups her volume and stays active, she’s a serious threat to outpoint the Queen.Don’t sleep on Natalia Silva. With her flashy kicks, slick movement, and awkward rhythm, Silva brings chaos into the cage. She’s hard to predict, hard to hit, and getting better each fight. She may not have the resume yet, but her raw talent is undeniable. With more top-tier experience, she could become a real problem for Valentina.She’s not pretty with it, but Barber brings aggression, grit, and physicality. She’s got power, improving clinch work, and real confidence. If she can refine her striking defense and polish her takedown game, she’s a dark-horse brawler who could rough Valentina up. Maycee still has ground to cover, but the upside is there.Jasmine might not have the flashiest style, but she’s big for the division, fights with relentless pressure, and has strong top control. She breaks opponents mentally and physically with her pace and grit. If Valentina slows down even a little, Jasmine’s grind-heavy game plan could overwhelm her over five rounds. She’s a dark horse, but her physicality is a real asset.is still a major threat if she gets comfortable at 125. Her footwork, range control, and mental game are elite when dialed in.has struggled with consistency but brings strength and wrestling that could pose challenges., the fun Chinese prospect with a win over Valentina in kickboxing, is still green in MMA—but with power, charisma, and development, she’s someone to keep an eye on.So Sherbums, the gap is closing. The throne is shaking. The Valentina Era is not over yet—but the clock is ticking.