POLL: Who is most likely to permanntly dethrone Valentina Shevchenko???

Who’s Going to Dethrone Valentina Shevchenko?

  • Weili Zhang

    Votes: 42 41.6%

  • Natalia Silva

    Votes: 29 28.7%

  • Maycee Barber

    Votes: 3 3.0%

  • Erin Blanchfield

    Votes: 8 7.9%

  • Manon Fiorot

    Votes: 3 3.0%

  • Jasime Jasudavicius

    Votes: 2 2.0%

  • Other

    Votes: 14 13.9%
  • Total voters
    101
It’s starting to feel like the end of an era.


For the better part of a decade, Valentina Shevchenko has ruled the flyweight division with surgical precision. Her striking has been masterful, her timing lethal, and her composure nearly unshakable. But now? That aura is cracking. Taila Santos arguably beat her. Alexa Grasso did beat her and then fought her to a draw. Suddenly, Valentina doesn’t feel so untouchable. The new generation is catching up—and fast. It’s not “if” someone dethrones her anymore—it’s “who” and “when.”


Let’s break down the top threats.



🇨🇳 Zhang Weili – The Champ in Another Weight Class
The current strawweight queen could be the most dangerous potential threat to Valentina. Weili is physically stronger than most 115ers, meaning a move up to 125 could boost her power and cardio even further. Her explosiveness, improved wrestling, and pressure fighting style could push Valentina into unfamiliar territory. If anyone can match Shevchenko’s athleticism and intensity, it’s Zhang Weili.



🇺🇸 Erin Blanchfield – The Cold-Blooded Grappler
Blanchfield is a nightmare stylistic matchup. Her grappling is already elite—just ask Jessica Andrade and Rose Namajunas. She relentlessly pursues the takedown, and once on top, her control and submission threat are top-tier. Erin is only 25, meaning she still hasn’t hit her physical prime. Valentina has struggled with pressure grapplers before. Blanchfield could be the one to break her.



🇫🇷 Manon Fiorot – The Surgical Striker
Fiorot’s striking is clinical. She doesn’t brawl—she dissects. Her win over Namajunas was dominant, and her ability to control distance and pick apart opponents could frustrate Valentina in a rematch. She lacks finishing power, but her calculated, point-fighting style makes her a tough out. If she ups her volume and stays active, she’s a serious threat to outpoint the Queen.



🇧🇷 Natalia Silva – The Dark Horse
Don’t sleep on Natalia Silva. With her flashy kicks, slick movement, and awkward rhythm, Silva brings chaos into the cage. She’s hard to predict, hard to hit, and getting better each fight. She may not have the resume yet, but her raw talent is undeniable. With more top-tier experience, she could become a real problem for Valentina.



🇺🇸 Maycee Barber – The Bulldog
She’s not pretty with it, but Barber brings aggression, grit, and physicality. She’s got power, improving clinch work, and real confidence. If she can refine her striking defense and polish her takedown game, she’s a dark-horse brawler who could rough Valentina up. Maycee still has ground to cover, but the upside is there.


🇨🇦 Jasmine Jasudavicius – The Relentless Tank
Jasmine might not have the flashiest style, but she’s big for the division, fights with relentless pressure, and has strong top control. She breaks opponents mentally and physically with her pace and grit. If Valentina slows down even a little, Jasmine’s grind-heavy game plan could overwhelm her over five rounds. She’s a dark horse, but her physicality is a real asset.

🟠 OTHER Names to Watch
Rose Namajunas is still a major threat if she gets comfortable at 125. Her footwork, range control, and mental game are elite when dialed in.
Miranda Maverick has struggled with consistency but brings strength and wrestling that could pose challenges.
Wang Cong, the fun Chinese prospect with a win over Valentina in kickboxing, is still green in MMA—but with power, charisma, and development, she’s someone to keep an eye on.



So Sherbums, the gap is closing. The throne is shaking. The Valentina Era is not over yet—but the clock is ticking.
Who do you think finally takes her out?
 
Not sure, she says she doesn’t have the slightest intention of retiring so it’ll probably take a brutal KO or extremely dominant decision for her to realize she’s gotta pass the reins. Silva looked really good against Grasso but I think a lot of that had to do with Grasso having negative composure when things don’t go her way. Valentina has a lot of tools in the belt, it’s going to take someone special to dethrone her.
 
Joshua Judd said:
Not sure, she says she doesn’t have the slightest intention of retiring so it’ll probably take a brutal KO or extremely dominant decision for her to realize she’s gotta pass the reins. Silva looked really good against Grasso but I think a lot of that had to do with Grasso having negative composure when things don’t go her way. Valentina has a lot of tools in the belt, it’s going to take someone special to dethrone her.
Natalia looked great but I dont think point fighting like that is going to work against valentina.

shevchenko is too experienced to lose a striking fight at distance. she knows how to change the complexion of a fight.

Alas i think they should make shev vs silva, zhang vs jandi and winners fight. i have little hope for either silva or jandi so i expect them to fight anyway
 
Silva has a chance. She is way smaller then valentina but she has the stand-up to give any woman problems
 
Excellent work — really comprehensive breakdown. I have to say, I’m leaning toward Weili Zhang as the most probable candidate to finally dethrone Valentina. Zhang’s combination of athleticism, explosive power, and relentless pressure could pose serious problems — particularly now that Valentina appears to be entering the twilight of her career.

While Valentina’s technical precision remains exceptional, the margins are tightening — and fighters like Zhang bring a level of intensity that could genuinely disrupt her rhythm. If Zhang can dictate the pace — forcing high-volume exchanges and closing distance — a KO or TKO isn’t just possible, it’s increasingly likely. Timing, momentum, and physical prime are all trending in Zhang’s favor — creating what could be the perfect storm for a passing of the torch.

Outstanding thread — truly a pleasure to engage with content of this caliber.



Warmest regards — and in continued pursuit of excellence,

PaddyO'malley
 
Too much glazing of the fighters. The only genuinely elite fighter in that list is Weili (and worth watching). The rest suck and show WMMA is still light years behind the men's divisions.

After Blanchfield vs Fiorot which I was genuinely interested and excited for I've lost hope for WMMA, that fight was utter dogshit and those are 2 of the female blue chip fighters suppposed to be a part of the "new wave of WMMA"

I'm tired of these ass fights killing momentum of cards, UFC 315 had Aldo vs Zahabi which was super exciting and a war and got the energy up just for Valentina and Fiorot to suck the life out of everything. Thank god for Jack and Belal but the card would've been way better without that trash stuck between those 2 bangers.

Cut WMMA and use the money to sign elite talent outside the UFC.
 
None of the above. She'll probably either retire or, start losing to just normal girls and that will be it. There's no one on that list that is better than her currently.
 
I agree with the OP that the change will come fairly soon, as in Val will not be able to win all of her next three fights. The loss, will be convincing, and Val's aura of supremacy will be gone for good. I suspect it will be the winner of tonight's Blanchfield-Barber fight, due to the timing of when they would then fight Valentina.
 
