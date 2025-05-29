POLL: What percentage of Sherdog want Jon Jones stripped??

Do you want Jones stripped???

  • Yes

    Votes: 46 90.2%

  • No

    Votes: 4 7.8%
  • Total voters
    51
Dreyga_King of Sherbums

Honestly, don’t care about Jon versus Tom anymore.

I wanna announcement and I want a normal function heavyweight division

I think everybody wants the same, but I’m just gonna ask to make sure that we’re all on the same page
 
Dreyga_King of Sherbums said:
Honestly, don’t care about Jon versus Tom anymore.

I wanna announcement and I want a normal function heavyweight division

I think everybody wants the same, but I’m just gonna ask to make sure that we’re all on the same page
Why are you hiding the names?

The lowlifes in here need to at least show their usernames. If they’re supporting that fucking lowlife.

FAIL.
 
It’s not personal or about being a Tom or Jon fan, I just want the meaning of a championship belt to be upheld.

If we let the UFC get away with this, it degrades the meaning of the belt and the sport and starts a slippery slope where Dana’s favorites will get to hold belts and not be expected to defend them against contenders.

Merit matters in this sport. It’s already gone too far before this Jones crap but it keeps getting worse. We need to push back against this. It is awful for the sport and Dana actually does listen.
 
ThaiSexPills said:
It’s not personal or about being a Tom or Jon fan, I just want the meaning of a championship belt to be upheld.

If we let the UFC get away with this, it degrades the meaning of the belt and the sport and starts a slippery slope where Dana’s favorites will get to hold belts and not be expected to defend them against contenders.

Merit matters in this sport.
^^^^^^^ This guy gets it
 
ThaiSexPills said:
It’s not personal or about being a Tom or Jon fan, I just want the meaning of a championship belt to be upheld.

If we let the UFC get away with this, it degrades the meaning of the belt and the sport and starts a slippery slope where Dana’s favorites will get to hold belts and not be expected to defend them against contenders.

Merit matters in this sport. It’s already gone too far before this Jones crap but it keeps getting worse. We need to push back against this. It is awful for the sport and Dana actually does listen.
Lots of fighters have been rewarded and granted shots they did not earn.
 
Ares Black said:
^^^^^^^ This guy gets it
Jones fanboys rip on me all the time but they don’t realize I was one of Jon’s biggest defenders on here when people were discrediting him. Jones is arguably the best fighter of all time.

But he needs to be stripped immediately. I get even giving him the Stipe fight as a reward but the time of him cosplaying as champ is up and it’s time to shit or get off the pot. It’s infuriating to see mma fans defend this crap and insane too.

In a sport where warriors are applauded more than winners and you can build a fanbase by being active and taking on anyone, it really took me by surprise that there’d be people so invested in defending the most blatant duck in MMA history. It goes against everything ever admired in the sport. Oh well, I have a good feeling Jones will be stripped soon. Dana does listen more than he gets credit for. He’ll act as if it was his idea or Jon will get some mystery injury for sure but something is going to happen soon.
 
tritestill said:
Lots of fighters have been rewarded and granted shots they did not earn.
100% and that’s bad enough but how many got to hold belts they didn’t earn and defend them against guys cherry-picked from retirement? Only one.

This is uncharted territory. Seeing guys like Yair get title shots is bad enough but this is a whole other level and if Dana gets away with having his favorites cosplay as champs, that’s a whole other league of shit that will ruin the sport.
 
Yes. The joke has to stop and the Pink Goof needs to grow a pair and do what needs to be done for the good of his HW division
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
I don't want him stripped... so he can use that as an excuse.
Same here. He'll just claim that UFC offered him pennies to fight or wanted some other concession and stripped him as a punishment. The UFC though will never put him in a position where he either vacated or fights Tom. He must have some major pull or inside information on UFC brass to get this much preferential treatment.
 
TempleoftheDog said:
Why are you hiding the names?

The lowlifes in here need to at least show their usernames. If they’re supporting that fucking lowlife.

FAIL.
Because he actually wanted to know the number, you can’t get an accurate count if people are afraid the show where they stand.
 
