POLL: What percentage of Sherdog want Jon Jones stripped??

Jones fanboys rip on me all the time but they don’t realize I was one of Jon’s biggest defenders on here when people were discrediting him. Jones is arguably the best fighter of all time.But he needs to be stripped immediately. I get even giving him the Stipe fight as a reward but the time of him cosplaying as champ is up and it’s time to shit or get off the pot. It’s infuriating to see mma fans defend this crap and insane too.In a sport where warriors are applauded more than winners and you can build a fanbase by being active and taking on anyone, it really took me by surprise that there’d be people so invested in defending the most blatant duck in MMA history. It goes against everything ever admired in the sport. Oh well, I have a good feeling Jones will be stripped soon. Dana does listen more than he gets credit for. He’ll act as if it was his idea or Jon will get some mystery injury for sure but something is going to happen soon.