Poll: Valentina vs Weili—— Who Wins???

Who wins?

  • Valentina

    Votes: 22 73.3%

  • Weili

    Votes: 8 26.7%
  • Total voters
    30
Valentina isnt as good as she once was... but she can beat any girl in the UFC. She is also actually larger than Weili and that is rare for her these days. Weili usually wins with physicality where she wont hold the advantage against Valentina
 
RockyLockridge said:
Valentina would win and I do not think it would be particularly close, I think she's very good at grappling with people her size or bigger so anyone smaller would be easy work for her, Probably looks something like the andrade/shevchenko fight
Click to expand...
Or the Val vs Joana fight

Being smaller than Val is not a great idea.
 
For some reason I think this will be the fight where finally see Shevchenko take some real damage

None of Weili's opponents leave the cage with getting their face rearranged
 
RandallKeithson said:
Yeah maybe Rose doesn't know it cause fucked the chinese 2 times in a row without a scratch....
Click to expand...
Rose went 4-0 in the battle between the best 3 ever wmma sws yet she's ranked the 3rd best sw of the 3 by most. Cannot understand that. She beat Zhang twice and JJ twice yet they are considered better than Rose.
 
Streeter said:
Rose went 4-0 in the battle between the best 3 ever wmma sws yet she's ranked the 3rd best sw of the 3 by most. Cannot understand that. She beat Zhang twice and JJ twice yet they are considered better than Rose.
Click to expand...

Girls are catty like that
 
