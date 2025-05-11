Poll: Valentina vs Weili—— Who Wins???

Dreyga_King of Sherbums
The unmovable object versus the unstoppable force
Or the Val vs Joana fightValentina would win and I do not think it would be particularly close, I think she's very good at grappling with people her size or bigger so anyone smaller would be easy work for her, Probably looks something like the andrade/shevchenko fight
Yeah maybe Rose doesn't know it cause fucked the chinese 2 times in a row without a scratch....For some reason I think this will be the fight where finally see Shevchenko take some real damage
None of Weili's opponents leave the cage with getting their face rearranged
Rose went 4-0 in the battle between the best 3 ever wmma sws yet she's ranked the 3rd best sw of the 3 by most. Cannot understand that. She beat Zhang twice and JJ twice yet they are considered better than Rose.
