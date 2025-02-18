Poll: Pereira vs Ankaleav… Who wins

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
I HATE Ankalaev, worst fighter high ranked fighter of the roaster, i don't know how a fighter with such a bad fighting IQ can be so high on the ranking but hey....guy have something for him, i'Mm just worried for pereira...i don't feel it.
Slightly leaning Pereira because I think Ankalaev may make the mistake of trying to stand with him for too long. But I can see it going the other way as well. While we don’t see Ankalaev use his grappling a lot, he has it and I think he could pose some problems if he decides to implement it. But like I said, unsure if he will when he should.