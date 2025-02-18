  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Poll: Pereira vs Ankaleav… Who wins

Who Wins?

  • Total voters
    48
two men are fighting in a boxing ring with a prize pharma banner behind them

2 potential outcomes
a video of a boxing match with the words pooaton out cold
 
I HATE Ankalaev, worst fighter high ranked fighter of the roaster, i don't know how a fighter with such a bad fighting IQ can be so high on the ranking but hey....guy have something for him, i'Mm just worried for pereira...i don't feel it.
 
I think Ankalaev probably wins, but I'm hoping for a Poatan KO.
 
Slightly leaning Pereira because I think Ankalaev may make the mistake of trying to stand with him for too long. But I can see it going the other way as well. While we don’t see Ankalaev use his grappling a lot, he has it and I think he could pose some problems if he decides to implement it. But like I said, unsure if he will when he should.
 
