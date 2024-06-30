  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

[POLL] MVP vs Ian Garry - Who Won?

Who won

  • MVP

    Votes: 138 63.9%

  • Ian Garry

    Votes: 78 36.1%
  • Total voters
    216
The Siege said:
Gary won because MVP decided to somehow not take advantage of being in Ian's guard in the last round. Instead of staying there, throwing GnP, he decided to give up the position. Big brain fart
No that wasn't the mistake. Going to the feet was the right deicsion - he was leagues above Ian in striking.

How the fuck could he not shake him off the back in that finishing sequence, that was his fight losing mistake.
 
