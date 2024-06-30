[POLL] MVP vs Ian Garry - Who Won?

I think if MVP stayed on top in that 3rd round, he would have won
MVP decided to get up and then ended up having his back taken... and lost
Props to MVP for trying to make this a fight, but Ian Garry showed up to hug
Shit fight.We lost. This is the correct answer. We all lost watching that.
No that wasn't the mistake. Going to the feet was the right deicsion - he was leagues above Ian in striking.Gary won because MVP decided to somehow not take advantage of being in Ian's guard in the last round. Instead of staying there, throwing GnP, he decided to give up the position. Big brain fart