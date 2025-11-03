POLL: Does Weili vs Valentina POLL: Decide the Real Female GOAT?

Does Weili vs Valentina Decide the Real Female GOAT?

  • Yes, this is THE GOAT fight. Two women at their absolute peak, fighting for the real throne while Nu

    Votes: 3 15.0%

  • Not quite—top 2 or 3 maybe. Let’s not rewrite history yet, Sherbums. Amanda’s résumé is still carryi

    Votes: 10 50.0%

  • Nope, still the Nunes era. Until someone flatlines Valentina and starches Weili in the same night, A

    Votes: 6 30.0%

  • WMMA peaked with Ronda, deal with it. For the fossils who still think head movement is a myth.

    Votes: 1 5.0%
  • Total voters
    20
IMG_6625.webp

Alright Sherbums, I gotta ask—if Zhang Weili and Valentina Shevchenko ever fight, does that matchup finally settle who the real queen of women’s MMA is?

Everybody hands Amanda Nunes the GOAT title, and yeah, her résumé is crazy. Ronda, Cyborg, Holm, Valentina (barely). But if we’re being honest, skill for skill, I think Weili and Valentina might be operating on a higher level.

Valentina’s basically a machine. Her precision, timing, and IQ are unreal. When she’s on, it looks like she’s sparring. Then there’s Weili—she’s evolved into an absolute monster. She outclassed Lemos in every single department, outworked Suarez, and she’s developed elite wrestling and ground control to go with her striking. She’s fast, powerful, technical, and fights like every second matters.

And I’ll say this with confidence: Weili has faced tougher competition at 115 than Amanda did at 135 or 145. It’s just that her opponents—Lemos, Xiaonan, Suarez—don’t have the same “big name” status. But make no mistake, skill for skill, those girls are every bit as dangerous as anyone Amanda fought. The strawweight division is the most technically sound division in WMMA.

So what happens if Weili beats Valentina? Does she become the new GOAT? Or does Valentina take that crown if she wins? Because right now, it feels like Amanda has the résumé… but Weili and Valentina have the skill.

What do you Sherbums think?
 
Cut the girls. They fuck up the show, they ruin the flow, they aren't that talented or entertaining, and the fans would be light years better off.
 
"If they ever fight" sounds like some fantasy booking idea.. you know this is booked, correct?
 
Cyborg smashes both in the same night, imo.

It's not her fault that WFW has always been trash across multiple promotions. But still, belts in 5 promotions ain't nothing, ya know?

Pro debut jitters aside, Amanda is the only person to ever beat her.
 
idk who's the goat but the best female fighter that i saw fighting is Rose.
 
Pequeño Corey said:
Cyborg smashes both in the same night, imo.

It's not her fault that WFW has always been trash across multiple promotions. But still, belts in 5 promotions ain't nothing, ya know?

Pro debut jitters aside, Amanda is the only person to ever beat her.
Click to expand...
5 belts in empty divisions… Who is the most skilled person Cyborg beat? Her opponents pale in comparison to Val and Weili’s
 
