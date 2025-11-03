POLL: Does Weili vs Valentina POLL: Decide the Real Female GOAT?

Alright Sherbums, I gotta ask—if Zhang Weili and Valentina Shevchenko ever fight, does that matchup finally settle who the real queen of women’s MMA is?Everybody hands Amanda Nunes the GOAT title, and yeah, her résumé is crazy. Ronda, Cyborg, Holm, Valentina (barely). But if we’re being honest, skill for skill, I think Weili and Valentina might be operating on a higher level.Valentina’s basically a machine. Her precision, timing, and IQ are unreal. When she’s on, it looks like she’s sparring. Then there’s Weili—she’s evolved into an absolute monster. She outclassed Lemos in every single department, outworked Suarez, and she’s developed elite wrestling and ground control to go with her striking. She’s fast, powerful, technical, and fights like every second matters.And I’ll say this with confidence: Weili has faced tougher competition at 115 than Amanda did at 135 or 145. It’s just that her opponents—Lemos, Xiaonan, Suarez—don’t have the same “big name” status. But make no mistake, skill for skill, those girls are every bit as dangerous as anyone Amanda fought. The strawweight division is the most technically sound division in WMMA.So what happens if Weili beats Valentina? Does she become the new GOAT? Or does Valentina take that crown if she wins? Because right now, it feels like Amanda has the résumé… but Weili and Valentina have the skill.What do you Sherbums think?