(Poll) Do you follow Boxing?

Obviously this is a forum of MMA fans. I wonder what your level of commitment to boxing is, if there is any?

It does take some dedication to understand and keep up with the sport of Boxing as it's alot more complicated and vast than the world of MMA, not to mention has a much longer history. Do you try?

I watch the big fights, Usyk, Lomachenko, GGG, Canelo, Davis, Garcia, ect


but I dont care enough to follow the lower ends of each of the divisions.
 
Since mma came about I hardly watch. Pro mma fighters have more plates spinning in a fight which makes it immensely more interesting to me.
 
AmonTobin said:
Since mma came about I hardly watch. Pro mma fighters have more plates spinning in a fight which makes it immensely more interesting to me.
Click to expand...
Yes but since MMA came about period??? or when you started watching, and when is that?

How much did you watch before?
 
I pick my boxers to watch, not just the usual big ones, but some that more casual boxing fans or the popular-appeal fans might not follow (There's a guy I know at my job that is always talking boxing, more than I talk MMA even, but I still gotta remind who Inoue is), but I've honestly been lazy about actually catching the fights these days. Even if i miss the fights, I still follow the goings-on though
 
