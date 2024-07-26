Elections Poll and Focus Groups - Kamala Harris Involved in Biden Cover Up - She Lied to America

Here is the MSNBC Focus Group.



They are right of course. She knew for years and played the game because it's about power and control, not the U.S. Constitution, not doing what is right. She was in it with Wray, Mayorkas, Blinken, Buttigeg, the whole lot of them knew and refused to do their job to protect America. The Democrats cannot be trusted with the most important things as proven time and time again.

Here is the You.Gov Poll.


"Do you think there has been a cover-up of Joe Biden's health?"
  • Yes: 54 percent
  • No: 30 percent <---- LEFT CULT
  • Unsure: 16 percent
In total, 92 percent said Harris was "involved," another 88 percent said the establishment media, and 95 percent said White House staff:
  • Kamala Harris: (A great deal) 68% (Somewhat) 17% (A little) 7% (Not at all) 4% (Not sure) 4%
  • The Media: (A great deal) 59% (Somewhat) 20% (A little) 9% (Not at all) 8% (Not sure) 4%
  • White House Staff: (A great deal) 77% (Somewhat) 14% (A little) 4% (Not at all) 1% (Not sure) 3%
Clearly there was a cover up. It's stunning that 30% would say "no". That 30%. That's the Left Cult. There is not lie they won't believe or repeat to benefit their Big Government / Marxist / Administrative State goals.
 
