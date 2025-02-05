  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

International Politico can't make payroll because DOGE discovered and froze propaganda slush fund. NYT next.....

Wow, so the Obama and Biden admins that allowed this all to fester into basically state ran media just shows who the Nazis are…. Only confirmed by how much the democrats are crying about this lmao
 
corruption being exposed by corrupted people. corruption on top of corruption with a side of corruption. So tired of all this shit let's just let AI take over LOL.
 
Woah.... USAid was sending $$$ to Politico? That's insane.

Holy shit... I just did some research. NY Times, Politico, BBC, Associated Press, and many other Left leaning outlets are funded by USAid. Tax payers have unknowingly given Politico $9.6 million since 2024.

USAid is so corrupt it had to be gutted. We need to create a new organization outside of the grips of the CIA and Democrat Party.
 
Last edited:
Whippy McGee said:
Woah.... USAid was sending $$$ to Politico? That's insane.

Holy shit... I just did some research. NY Times, Politico, BBC, and many other Left leaning outlets are funded by USAid. Tax payers have unknowingly given Politico $9.6 million since 2024.

USAid is so corrupt it had to be gutted. We need to create a new organization outside of the grips of the CIA and Democrat Party.
Click to expand...

Why even send money to BBC either way? Don't the Brits pay for that themselves? The hell? Pay for your own propaganda
 
This will be another reason for mainstream media to lose evermore viewership. They protected Democrats for years saying things such as Biden is sharp as a tack. The USAID needs to to go and no one should trust media again.
 
Anything posted by Benny Johnson is unfiltered bullshit.
Cajun said:
Crazy times fellas. Makes you wonder what else will come out from doge

Looked into it. Being reported by Fox and here is a link provided to govt spending official site.

https://www.usaspending.gov/recipient/fa0cefae-7cfb-881d-29c3-1bd39cc6a49e-P/latest
Click to expand...

Really, some right wing rags picked up this "story"? That's crazy!

Politico has over 1100 employees. Even if true, that wouldn't even be 1/3rd of their annual payroll if they paid minimum wage.

Try thinking for a second.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,868
Messages
56,857,405
Members
175,432
Latest member
Feaser

Share this page

Back
Top