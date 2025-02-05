CantCucktheTuck
I'm totally shocked to find out that the 2 largest MSM publications are nothing but democrat propaganda arms. Literally paid propaganda.
Politico has received at least $8.2 million from the U.S. government in recent years, with $44,000 of that coming from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), according to USAspending.gov.
Woah.... USAid was sending $$$ to Politico? That's insane.
Holy shit... I just did some research. NY Times, Politico, BBC, and many other Left leaning outlets are funded by USAid. Tax payers have unknowingly given Politico $9.6 million since 2024.
USAid is so corrupt it had to be gutted. We need to create a new organization outside of the grips of the CIA and Democrat Party.
This is probably the most absurd thing I’ve seen in a long time. How can this be defended?
We should certainly take crazy right wing twitters as 100% factual and refrain from any critical thinking.
You morons will never wake up.Anything posted by Benny Johnson is unfiltered bullshit.
Looked into it. Being reported by Fox and here is a link provided to govt spending official site.
Lmao, like your past thread that made you look like an idiot? 50 million in condoms lmaoYou morons will never wake up.
Yes, government pays for goods and services.Crazy times fellas. Makes you wonder what else will come out from doge
Looked into it. Being reported by Fox and here is a link provided to govt spending official site.
https://www.usaspending.gov/recipient/fa0cefae-7cfb-881d-29c3-1bd39cc6a49e-P/latest
To a news organization? The link is to politico specificallyYes, government pays for goods and services.
Crazy times fellas. Makes you wonder what else will come out from doge
