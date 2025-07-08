I find it weird that so many on the left have dug into attacking these victims as if they believe only MAGA would/could find dead kids disturbing.As if that’s supposed to make conservatives look bad that we wouldn’t find this humorous or falsely equate the death of children to some policy they don’t like.Or how little girls at a summer camp became a political target at all.Destiny didn’t do well on his debate conservative world tour a couple years ago and has since leaned into this insolent edgelord rage bait gimmick to counteract what he views as rampant irreverence from the right in the Trump era.Maybe thinking it will make leftists look like the cool rebels and reverse the leftist allergy that young western men of all backgrounds have developed.Admittedly, irreverence was a big part of the the right wing movement but not in the hammer in search of a nail way. MAGA didn’t get these based points by laughing at dead little girls.They ridiculed sacred cows on the left that are presented as powerless but actually wield a lot of power. People relate to that because they feel it see it, and live it too.Laughing at dead little girls in central Texas isn’t sticking it to MAGA. It’s proving their point about people like Destiny.Funny that a conservative could sooner get their dick sucked by Destiny before they get a civil discussion out of him