News Police: Woman Pumped $28K in Free Gas via Sneaky Glitch

Nebraska gas station pump was exploited with a rewards card, authorities say

  • The glitch: Police say a software update at the pumps at Lincoln's Pump and Pantry allowed patrons to swipe their rewards card twice to throw the pump into "demo" mode, which then allowed them to pump gas for free, reports KOLN.
  • Fuel pump perp: The station eventually got wind of the work-around and figured out that one card in particular had been used ... a lot. Police say it was used more than 500 times between November 2022 and the following June, at which point the station fixed the glitch.
  • The cost: The station estimates that 7,413.59 gallons were pumped via that one rewards card, at a cost of more than $27,800 in total.
  • The suspect: KOLN identifies her as 45-year-old Dawn Thompson, who police say also charged a second person $500 to pump $700 worth of gas using her card. Thompson was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony theft, with a bond of $750, per KLKN. She's next due in court on April 11.
Source: Newser
 
  • The suspect: KOLN identifies her as 45-year-old Dawn Thompson, who police say also charged a second person $500 to pump $700 worth of gas using her card. Thompson was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony theft, with a bond of $750, per KLKN. She's next due in court on April 11.
This is #1 Bullshit!

She should not be arrested for exploiting the glitch. It's the fault of the gas station for allowing it to happen.

The biggest mistake she made was letting someone else know about it because I wouldn't be surprised that the way the gas station found out about it because of some jelly snitch ass motherfucker called in an anonymous tip.
 
If she had an decency she woulda told the gas station, no sympathy.
 
What she did was unethical IMO, but she should get a slap on the wrist(something like lay back what she owes over time, or maybe community service). It wasn't like she was hacking into the gas stations system to get free gas. She probably serendipitously discovered a glitch, and just ran with it.
 
This is #1 Bullshit!

She should not be arrested for exploiting the glitch. It's the fault of the gas station for allowing it to happen.

The biggest mistake she made was letting someone else know about it because I wouldn't be surprised that the way the gas station found out about it because of some jelly snitch ass motherfucker called in an anonymous tip.
+1

This woman was merely utilizing a demo function.

Some people run a demo mode and get it the first time, other people continue to attempt to learn from it for a few years.

What are they going to punish this poor woman for being a slow learner?
That's bullshit. Discrimination even!!
 
