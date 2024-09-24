Much depends on how it was being run. Did they have on the proper safety equipment as in training headgear not the ligh weight stuff. Did they have on 16 ounce gloves. Were they told to pull off the power if someone took a hard shot. Was someone in there with to to control the action. Was he greatly over matched. Say with a bigger guy with training before this. Was this one shot and down or a series of blows. Was there a medical condition that was unknown. There are a lot of questions to get answers to before any conclusions can be made.





This type of training is common in most police training from what I have been told. I had one instructor that trained with me for a while. In his classes the instructor spared with the students when it was time for the test. That was because he could control the pace and overall contact making the test safer and over all better. According to him they had more then one instructor with training and they would take turns being the attacker on different students.



Head contact always has a danger. We lost a fighter at an amateur event. It was a tough fight and he collapsed in the ring and later died in the hospital.



Sad but over the years the odds are this will happen once at least.