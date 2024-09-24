wwkirk
I'm sure some War Room visitors are knowledgeable about boxing. Does this strike you as a real training accident, or does it sound suspicious? The Massachusetts AG appointed an independent investigator.
Boxing training suspended at Massachusetts police academy after recruit's death
The Massachusetts attorney general has named a veteran trial attorney to lead an outside investigation into the death of a state police recruit following a training exercise earlier this month