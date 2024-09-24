Law Police Recruit Boxing Death

wwkirk

wwkirk

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
May 22, 2012
Messages
12,363
Reaction score
7,350
I'm sure some War Room visitors are knowledgeable about boxing. Does this strike you as a real training accident, or does it sound suspicious? The Massachusetts AG appointed an independent investigator.

Boxing training suspended at Massachusetts police academy after recruit's death

The Massachusetts attorney general has named a veteran trial attorney to lead an outside investigation into the death of a state police recruit following a training exercise earlier this month
Click to expand...

 
Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face.
 
syct23 said:
Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face.
Click to expand...

I always thought this quote gave us a window into Tyson's mind and proved he was mentally weak.
 
Death is always a possibility when you’re getting punched in the head. In a controlled environment with headgear it’s usually as a result of a bad fall after losing consciousness or other underlying medical conditions.
 
Tatra said:
I always thought this quote gave us a window into Tyson's mind and proved he was mentally weak.
Click to expand...
<23>

There's a thousand Tyson quotes that reflect his insecurities and mental weakness. I can't see how this can be one of them.

It's one of his most insightful, imo. It highlights the difference that can exist between theory and practice. Yeah, everyone had a great sounding theory about how to stop him but it all went out the window when they experienced a punch from him.
 
This shit happens with boxing. We had a kid die shortly after his fight up here in Oregon, and a few years back it happened at a frat house boxing event too. Both cases the kids seemed ok afterwards for a short time before collapsing
 
That's really tragic. Kid was working at serving for something bigger than himself, and was cut short. I see the benefits of this training for police and it does seem like a tragic accident. Tough to say for sure without tape. Was there a trooper acting as ref that let a beating go on too long?
 
Tatra said:
I always thought this quote gave us a window into Tyson's mind and proved he was mentally weak.
Click to expand...

lol... that wasn't how that quote was intended at all.

He was talking about a boxer who had a game plan against him to negate his power

People were asking me [before a fight], ‘What’s going to happen?" They were talking about his style. ‘He’s going to give you a lot of lateral movement. He’s going to move, he’s going to dance. He’s going to do this, do that.’ I said, “Everybody has a plan until they get hit.” Then, like a rat, they stop in fear and freeze.
Click to expand...
If you’re good and your plan is working, somewhere during the duration of that, the outcome of that event you’re involved in, you’re going to get the wrath, the bad end of the stick. Let’s see how you deal with it. Normally people don’t deal with it that well.
Click to expand...
How much can you endure, buddy? Most talkers, they can’t handle it.
Click to expand...
 
wwkirk said:
I'm sure some War Room visitors are knowledgeable about boxing. Does this strike you as a real training accident, or does it sound suspicious? The Massachusetts AG appointed an independent investigator.

Boxing training suspended at Massachusetts police academy after recruit's death



Click to expand...



It seems its time for Police Training to swap to mostly BJJ/MMA instead of boxing anyway.

Learning to quickly subdue a criminal would be far more efficient than punching the shit out of them.
 
Possum Jenkins said:
<23>

There's a thousand Tyson quotes that reflect his insecurities and mental weakness. I can't see how this can be one of them.
Click to expand...

And this response proves you're dense. But we already knew that.

It's boxing, bro. If his gameplan went out the window simply because he got punched, that's like a swimmer forgetting how to swim once he gets wet.
 
Scerpi said:
lol... that wasn't how that quote was intended at all.

He was talking about a boxer who had a game plan against him to negate his power
Click to expand...

But he said "everyone". That includes himself. It sounds like projection. We know Tyson was mentally weak, as he lost every time he was in with a man tough enough to give as good as they got.
 
A cop friend of mine described that the sparring at the academy can get out of hand. That is true of any sparring environment even with pros. You probably have guys at the acadamy who have minimal training room experience and don't know how to set a tone and a pace and will try to one up each other or want to test themselves.

Not saying that's what happened here, but it seems unlikely someone got knocked out for 10 minutes then died in a light spar.

My guess is they probably went harder than their experience should have allowed. I'd also guess they're going to find an underlying medical condition. I expect it's a tragic accident.
 
Tatra said:
But he said "everyone". That includes himself. It sounds like projection. We know Tyson was mentally weak, as he lost every time he was in with a man tough enough to give as good as they got.
Click to expand...



Do you think that we'll see how mentally weak Tyson is in his Boxing fight against Jake Paul?
 
Much depends on how it was being run. Did they have on the proper safety equipment as in training headgear not the ligh weight stuff. Did they have on 16 ounce gloves. Were they told to pull off the power if someone took a hard shot. Was someone in there with to to control the action. Was he greatly over matched. Say with a bigger guy with training before this. Was this one shot and down or a series of blows. Was there a medical condition that was unknown. There are a lot of questions to get answers to before any conclusions can be made.


This type of training is common in most police training from what I have been told. I had one instructor that trained with me for a while. In his classes the instructor spared with the students when it was time for the test. That was because he could control the pace and overall contact making the test safer and over all better. According to him they had more then one instructor with training and they would take turns being the attacker on different students.

Head contact always has a danger. We lost a fighter at an amateur event. It was a tough fight and he collapsed in the ring and later died in the hospital.

Sad but over the years the odds are this will happen once at least.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Simple Southerner
Social Former Uvalde school police chief, officer indicted in 1st-ever criminal charges over failed response to 2022 mass shooting
2 3 4
Replies
75
Views
3K
Mike
Mike

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,013
Messages
56,232,515
Members
175,116
Latest member
grb

Share this page

Back
Top