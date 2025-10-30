Crime Police Officer appears in Court without Trousers on

Rhood

Rhood

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 14, 2008
Messages
20,985
Reaction score
9,030



The man, who identified himself as Officer Matthew Jackson of the Detroit Police Department, was wearing boxers but did not appear to be wearing any pants, the outlet reported. He appeared in the 36th District Court via Zoom on Monday in a hearing for a reckless driving and public intoxication case.

“The Detroit Police Department requires its officers to represent themselves in a dignified and professional manner while attending court proceedings,” Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said in a statement. “The involved officer's actions are not representative of the professionalism of this department.”

www.newsweek.com

Cop appearing in court without pants on shocks judge

A man who identified himself as a police officer appeared to have no pants on during a court hearing, according to a local report.
www.newsweek.com www.newsweek.com
 
Meh, it was zoom. Not an actual courthouse. Idiotic but seems overblown.
 
Detroit doesn't even have clean drinking water, can they really afford to pull rank on these types of formalities?
 
If you are going to go bottomless.. at least hide your shit on camera lmao why put below your waist on camera?? What an idiot
 
Seano said:
Meh, it was zoom. Not an actual courthouse. Idiotic but seems overblown.
Click to expand...
I watch a lot of court docket videos, and I've seen many people get in trouble for not treating zoom as a courtroom for their hearing, etc
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

oldshadow
Crime Illegal alien a police officer in Illinois
Replies
4
Views
113
My Spot
My Spot
LeonardoBjj
Crime ICE arrests suburban Chicago police officer accused of being in the US illegally: DHS
Replies
6
Views
156
oldshadow
oldshadow
Siver!
Crime Met Police Volunteer Raped 12 Year Old, is Pretending to Be Trans
2 3 4
Replies
72
Views
1K
EndlessCritic
EndlessCritic

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,276,052
Messages
58,020,505
Members
175,909
Latest member
El Grande Americano

Share this page

Back
Top