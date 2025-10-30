Rhood
The man, who identified himself as Officer Matthew Jackson of the Detroit Police Department, was wearing boxers but did not appear to be wearing any pants, the outlet reported. He appeared in the 36th District Court via Zoom on Monday in a hearing for a reckless driving and public intoxication case.
“The Detroit Police Department requires its officers to represent themselves in a dignified and professional manner while attending court proceedings,” Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said in a statement. “The involved officer's actions are not representative of the professionalism of this department.”
www.newsweek.com