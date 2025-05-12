International Police investigating fire at UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer’s, London home

Police are investigating the fire, which was started in the early hours of the morning, at the house of the Prime Minister, who has very recently been incredibly vocal on wishes to mitigate Britain’s immigrant numbers.

Fire at Sir Keir Starmer's house in north London investigated by police

The entrance to Sir Keir Starmer's house was damaged in the fire. Nobody was hurt and a police cordon remains in place.
Starmer has quietly been doing a decent job lately. Tacking immigration, securing decent trade deals and investment in the UK. Leave his shit alone.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Starmer has quietly been doing a decent job lately. Tacking immigration, securing decent trade deals and investment in the UK. Leave his shit alone.
It does seem weird that someone attacked his home

What group would this be coming from? Maybe a random crazy person?

But how could anyone be allowed to get that close to his house? Isn't there an equivalent agency that protects English PM's like the US Secret Service?
 
There is zero chance his residence isn't covered by CCTV. It this is arson, and the story disappears, it was one of his pets.

If it's a white Brit, expect another round of tyrannical lies and political persecutions, just like the now proven lies he spread around Southport.
 
