Police are investigating the fire, which was started in the early hours of the morning, at the house of the Prime Minister, who has very recently been incredibly vocal on wishes to mitigate Britain’s immigrant numbers.
Fire at Sir Keir Starmer's house in north London investigated by police
The entrance to Sir Keir Starmer's house was damaged in the fire. Nobody was hurt and a police cordon remains in place.
