International Police hunting for Syrian national, 35, after five football fans were stabbed outside a German bar in 'planned' attack

Police are searching for a Syrian national who attacked and injured at least five people in Germany on Sunday.

Named in local reports as Mahmoud Mhemed, 35, the suspect is alleged to have stabbed the football fans with a knife in front of the Cuties bar in the western city of Bielefeld.

Four men, aged between 22 and 27, and a woman, aged 26, were reportedly attacked by Mhemed as they stood in front of the bar in the early hours.

