Crime Police body cam backfire

Remember when criminals demanded that cops wear body cameras to catch the mistreatment of them in the act? We all do.

There's a new problem that criminals have now. 99% of the cops are respectful and look to resolve hostile situations in the best manner possible. On the flip side, 99% of the criminals involved in a hostile situation are guilty of being combatative, nasty, offensive, and at the end of the day crybabies. The force used against them is almost always justified. Hilarious.
 
I'm on your side but shit thread. Making a proclamation with no data or sources is just you yapping, likely drunk, at 2am.
 
