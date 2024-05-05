Remember when criminals demanded that cops wear body cameras to catch the mistreatment of them in the act? We all do.



There's a new problem that criminals have now. 99% of the cops are respectful and look to resolve hostile situations in the best manner possible. On the flip side, 99% of the criminals involved in a hostile situation are guilty of being combatative, nasty, offensive, and at the end of the day crybabies. The force used against them is almost always justified. Hilarious.