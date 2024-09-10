Crime Police ‘left to deal with fallout’ of poorly planned early release of 1,700 prisoners

Police association chief says criminals potentially being freed in England and Wales without proper rehabilitation plans

Rajeev Syal Home affairs editor

Police are at “the centre of a storm” caused by poor planning after 1,700 prisoners were released early across England and Wales to ease overcrowding, a senior officer has said.

Amid concerns that hundreds of inmates could end up homeless or return to crime, the president of the Police Superintendents’ Association, Nick Smart, said some inmates were being set free without a programme and that the police would be left to deal with the consequences.
His comments were made after the first early releases under the SDS40 scheme began on Tuesday morning from dozens of prisons across the country. Footage of prisoners and their families popping corks from champagne bottles and thanking Keir Starmer for their freedom were condemned by Downing Street.

Smart told the association’s annual conference: “My colleagues are once again being placed at the centre of a storm that is not their doing, with the prospect of arresting offenders who can then not be placed in prison, and dealing with the fallout from the thousands of criminals being released early today, many potentially without proper rehabilitation and release plans.

“Will the public understand the position the police officers and the service are being put in here, or will we once again be viewed as a service getting it wrong?”

The justice secretary, Shabana Mahmood, announced plans in July to temporarily cut the proportion of sentences which inmates must serve behind bars from 50% to 40% as the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said overcrowding had pushed jails to the “point of collapse”.

On Tuesday, she told MPs that the scheme coming into force was the start of the “rescue effort” for the justice system.

“I have authorised probation directors to make use of alternative arrangements including budget hotels as a temporary measure, for the cases that we will see in the next few weeks,” she said.

She told the Commons that inmates who were homeless on release could be temporarily placed in taxpayer-funded budget hotels if there was not enough space in bail hostels and other community accommodation.

MoJ figures showed the prison population hit a record high of 88,521 on Friday, having risen by more than 1,000 inmates over the past four weeks.

It also emerged Rishi Sunak had ignored calls from Britain’s most senior police officers a week before the election, warning him that failure to trigger the SDS40 policy would be exploited by criminals.
A letter dated 27 June, signed by figures including Metropolitan police commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, and first disclosed by the Times, said the overcrowding crisis in prisons was hampering police officers’ ability to do their job as they urged the then prime minister to put the plan in motion immediately because it would take “many weeks to safely implement”.

Martin Jones, the chief inspector of probation, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme it was a “certainty” some of those released early would reoffend, adding that “around a third” would commit further crimes.

The SDS40 scheme was putting a huge amount of pressure on the probation service and that due to a lack of probation officers the system was “significantly overstretched”, he said.

In the aftermath of the releases, campaigners against violence against women and girls and homeless charities said they were braced for a barrage of police reports.

The domestic abuse commissioner, Nicole Jacobs, who had called for a blanket exemption for all known perpetrators, said: “I worry that it might not be possible for every victim to be notified of their abuser’s release and I fear they may be left blindsided, without the time to seek vital support and guidance”.

Andrea Coomber KC, chief executive of the Howard League for Penal Reform, said prisons and probation needed to be completely reset after she described the “woeful education and training” for inmates and “squalor, self-harm, drugs, violence and unmet mental health needs, all in the midst of severe overcrowding”.

Hundreds more prisoners are due to be freed early next month in the second stage of the scheme. Ministers are under pressure to find longer-term solutions to the problem, with prison governors warning without further measures the same problem could be faced in about a year’s time.

Francesca Albanese, the executive director of policy at the charity Crisis, said: “While the early release scheme will help to address bottlenecks in prisons, we can’t see this pressure transferred into the homelessness system instead.

“We know people leaving prison have often faced homelessness before and many may have lost their jobs while serving their sentence, which makes finding a place to rent practically impossible. We cannot expect anyone to successfully integrate back into society when they’re sleeping on a stranger’s floor or facing the dangers of life on the streets.”

An MoJ spokeswoman said: “It is important for offenders to have a roof over their head when they leave prison, otherwise there is a high risk they will reoffend and end up back behind bars.

“That is why the Prison and Probation Service has basic housing for offenders who would otherwise be forced to sleep on the streets with additional ad hoc arrangements only to be used as an absolute last resort.”

Some probation officers given a week’s notice of serious offenders’ release, union says

Rajeev Syal Home affairs editor

Exclusive: Napo says officers do not feel protected as 2,000 offenders to be let out early to try to ease prison crisis

Probation officers have been given as little as a week’s notice to prepare for serious offenders to be freed in England and Wales under the government’s early-release scheme, the Guardian has been told.

About 2,000 prisoners are expected to be let out on Tuesday 10 September amid warnings of a coming spike in crime. But members of the probation officers’ union Napo were only informed on 3 September that this would include some serious offenders being released into their supervision.
Officers are usually given more than three months to prepare services to help monitor and rehabilitate a serious offender. The development comes as the prison population reached a record high on Friday.

The justice secretary, Shabana Mahmood, said in July that the SDS40 scheme – under which offenders with standard determinate sentences will be released after they have served 40% of their term – would be introduced in September to give the Probation Service time to prepare.

Tania Bassett, a national official at Napo, said: “Our members from across the UK have not been given eight weeks to prepare for the high risk of harm of some dangerous offenders.

“We have received reports of late information about releases from the north-east, Reading and other areas.

“In some cases, our members were told on Tuesday – a week before the early release date – that serious offenders would be released in their area.”
She said the number of recalls of offenders was expected to rise because of the increased workload on officers.

“If prisoners are released so late that our members are given a few days to prepare for people who may be serious offenders, then, inevitably, recalls are likely to go up.”

While the majority of people being released under the scheme will be lower-level offenders, there have previously been serious incidents after prisoners were released on licence, including Jordan McSweeney, who murdered two days after he had been recalled to prison.

The union said some members have said the early release scheme has left them feeling further exposed to persecution if their clients commit a serious offence. One officer told the union: “We don’t feel protected. It feels like the service doesn’t care about us.”
The probation watchdog has told the Guardian that
“a small proportion” of the 2,000 offenders due to be freed could be expected to go on to commit serious crimes.

Martin Jones, the chief inspector of probation in England and Wales, said that late information about who was being released would place “huge additional pressures” on probation staff.

“The eternal optimist says that the scheme will go well. But the realist in me says that some of those released will go on to reoffend, and a small proportion of those will be serious offences,” he said.

About 300 offenders on probation commit serious further offences every year, which relate to specific violent or sexual offences that make them a particular risk to the public.

Under the SDS40 scheme, an estimated 2,000 prisoners serving sentences of less than five years will be released on 10 September, followed by a further 1,700, who are serving sentences of more than five years, on 22 October.
The scheme was announced by Mahmood days after the general election amid warnings that the criminal justice system was on the brink of collapse.

Official figures showed there were 88,521 people in prison on Friday, 171 more than the previous record set at the end of last week.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “The new government inherited a justice system in crisis, with prisons on the point of collapse. It has been forced to introduce an early release programme to stop a crisis that would have overwhelmed the criminal justice system.

“That is why the new lord chancellor announced in July that she was scrapping the previous government’s early release scheme, replacing it with a system which gives probation staff more time to prepare for a prisoner’s release and a live database for affected cases that staff can check in real time.”

