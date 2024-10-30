PBP Polaris 30 Condit vs MVP ***Sherdog Discussion*** 11/2 3:30PM ET (FightPass)

liU27Ow.jpeg

Polaris 30
London, England, USA

Main Card – UFC Fight Pass – 3:30pm ET / 12:30pm PT
 
Condit was a very solid submission grappler and that was the backbone of his early career. His wrestling was never great but his guard and overall submission game was excellent.

Its a bummer to see the state he is in. Truly, he won his fight against Lawler and was an uncrowned King of welterweight. Never got his moment.

MVP is a fun guy but his grappling sucks.
 
God damn Condit has one of the biggest falls from grace I've ever seen. Outgraplled by fucking MVP? Brutal.
 
MVP used to have grappling good enough to fend off wrestlers. The MVP that fought Garry looked like a grappling noob. I'm not sure what to make of him tapping Condit.
 
I'm hearing that Condit actually had more control and noteworthy sub attempts, the snippets I've seen seem to indicate that. Don't have fight pass so I hope they upload more of the match somewhere to see how it went down.
 
chinarice said:
God damn Condit has one of the biggest falls from grace I've ever seen. Outgraplled by fucking MVP? Brutal.
don't ask said:
MVP used to have grappling good enough to fend off wrestlers. The MVP that fought Garry looked like a grappling noob. I'm not sure what to make of him tapping Condit.
Decision. And one Condit doesn't look particularly pleased at losing. Sounds like Page won with takedowns and 2 slams but had to defend against a lot of leglocks
 
