God damn Condit has one of the biggest falls from grace I've ever seen. Outgraplled by fucking MVP? Brutal.
Decision. And one Condit doesn't look particularly pleased at losing. Sounds like Page won with takedowns and 2 slams but had to defend against a lot of leglocksMVP used to have grappling good enough to fend off wrestlers. The MVP that fought Garry looked like a grappling noob. I'm not sure what to make of him tapping Condit.