International Poland is Literally Shooting Illegal Migrants at their Border

Seems they installed that big ass wall and other deterrents for a reason. I mean, if you fuck around long enough, you’ll find out.

Similarly, Seems the cartel will soon officially be named terrorists, not official yet, but will be soon.

Buckle up, the right wing nationalist fascist nazi death said warhammer 40k knight Templar movement of Pepes under the banner of project 2025 is finally self actualizing.
 
IIRC a Polish police officer or soldier died when some illegals threw rocks or projectiles over the barrier.
 
I wonder why the Arab immigrants aren’t flocking to UAE, Yaz island, Abu Dabi, Dubai etc


From a logistical, logical and social perspective, there should be flocking there seeing that the income per household is going up. Language and culture wise it would be a match made in heaven
 
It’s almost like they’re clearly not wanted and should respect that or expect the worst

I must say, I didn’t expect this level of based from globalist Tusk.
 
Look at those innocent families with women and children just trying to find a better life.

Actually it’s all 20-30 year old men who are essentially looking to invade.

Poland is 100% in the right here.

“Rights of migrants” f that
 
Hog-train said:
This is freaking insane. lol.

This at first is fake stuff. Well funded russian propaganda.
Congratulations comrade.

BTW, maybe you will apply to serve as border guard in Poland?

Yes, there were cases when criminals had used firearms vs border guards. Sadly for you they were criminals wanted by police in Belarus and Ukraine and white. Apply to work, they already had killed border guard.... you might be next.


Yes, Poland will allow border guards and police to use firearms if offenders will attack them. This btw is nothing new in rules and laws since 1946 th.

If will be needed, then ask Trump what he does thinks about this. Trump does knows what should be done.
 
They just passed the law this year.

"Poland’s parliament has approved controversial proposals to decriminalise in certain circumstances the use of firearms by border guards in self-defence."

www.bbc.com

Poland's new firearms bill sparks human rights' concerns

The bill will allow troops to open fire on migrants crossing the border when soldiers feel under threat.
www.bbc.com www.bbc.com
 
This stuff is for public ....as reminder about stuff ...
Poland even before this actually allowed this. Nothing had changed in depth.

If you legally have firearm you are allowed to use it in cases when you need to protect your or others life to prevent attacker to kill you or someone else....
Actually the same stuff as for police etc.

Problem is that criminals more and more often does have firearms, more often cases when knifes had been used to attack officials etc.
 
Honestly every single immigrant shown in that video looked like bad news. Not a good look when you're wearing ski masks and bandanas as if you're looking to rob someone.


Screenshot-2025-02-03-074523.png


Screenshot-2025-02-03-074455.png


Screenshot-2025-02-03-074545.png


Screenshot-2025-02-03-074605.png
 
They are protecting their borders from invaders. Excellent policy.
 
Kingz said:
It’s almost like they’re clearly not wanted and should respect that or expect the worst

I must say, I didn’t expect this level of based from globalist Tusk.
I'm sure your question is more along racial lines, but Poland has had an Islamic presence since the 14th Century. And after the Polish Communist regime fell in the 80's, the number of yearly Arabic immigrants went up.

Similar to how there are Polish communities here 9n the US despite also having a language barrier, and being so unwanted we stigmatized them socially as inherent morons.

 
Bunch of ignorant people in this thread.

Poland is nowhere near the middle east.

The immigrants are being flown to Belarus by Putin as part of a hybrid warfare campaign against Europe.
 
