International Poland deploys thousands of troops on German border to block fake asylum seekers entering country

The moves comes after footage emerged of German authorities dumping fake asylum seekers into Poland at the border.

Why is a foreign nation so intent on infesting Poland, after its people once again voted for a party which put blocking the entry of fake asylum seeker at the top of its priorities?



 
