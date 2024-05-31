Poker Player Accidentally Throws Away A Half Million Dollars

Pliny Pete
This happened last night at the Hustler Casino down in L.A., he made his straight and for some reason mucked it and gifted his opponent a half a million meatballs with his measly pair of kings, what in the mother effing eff
Some people are saying that maybe the card reader misread his hand but if thats the case why the heck did he call after the flop if he wasnt chasing the open ender
