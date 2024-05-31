Poker Player Accidentally Throws Away A Half Million Dollars

Pliny Pete

Pliny Pete

Mar 4, 2014
54,964
92,279
This happened last night at the Hustler Casino down in L.A., he made his straight and for some reason mucked it and gifted his opponent a half a million meatballs with his measly pair of kings, what in the mother effing eff
Some people are saying that maybe the card reader misread his hand but if thats the case why the heck did he call after the flop if he wasnt chasing the open ender

 
He thought he had a flush? Still have to call there though.
 
Cielo_ said:
He thought he had a flush? Still have to call there though.
He didnt have to call, he bet first and then just mucked when his opponent called, no more money needed to go in the pot which makes it even more confusing
He made his straight or he made his flush and then just mucked for no reason
 
He needs a nap , this is also why a lot of card players do cocaine
 
